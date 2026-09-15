REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft has released a series of emergency out-of-band updates for Windows 11 to fix a cluster of problems introduced by this month's Patch Tuesday release, which the company had billed as its largest security update ever, addressing nearly 1,000 individual vulnerabilities in a single rollout.

The original update, distributed September 8 under several version-specific knowledge base numbers including KB5122880 and KB5124008, quickly began causing disruptions for businesses, developers and everyday users after installation. The most serious issue affected Remote Desktop Services, the Windows feature widely used by organizations to allow employees to connect to office computers and servers remotely. On affected systems, Remote Desktop Services became unstable, leading to failed RDP connections, sign-in problems, and in some cases, servers becoming entirely unresponsive. Microsoft said related administrative tools, including the Microsoft Management Console, RDS Licensing Diagnoser, File Explorer and the Windows Update page itself, could also stop responding as a result of the bug.

Beyond the Remote Desktop failures, the September update also introduced a Hyper-V bug affecting applications that rely on Host Compute Service-managed virtual machines. Some applications experienced problems sharing folders from a Windows host with Linux virtual machines using the Plan9 file-sharing protocol, causing shared folders to either fail to appear inside the Linux guest environment or become inaccessible entirely. A third issue affected certain USB Audio Class 1.0 devices, which functioned normally in standard stereo configurations but failed when switched to multichannel audio modes, including 8-channel and 3D audio settings, sometimes displaying a Device Manager error code or producing no sound output at all.

Microsoft had previously acknowledged the Remote Desktop Services problem publicly and issued temporary Group Policy-based workarounds for affected organizations while it worked on a permanent fix. That fix arrived Sunday, September 14, in the form of multiple cumulative out-of-band updates tailored to different versions of Windows 11. KB5129194 was released for Windows 11 version 26H1, bringing systems to build 28000.2956, while KB5129195 addressed versions 25H2 and 24H2, updating them to builds 26200.9457 and 26100.9457, respectively. Microsoft also released a corresponding hotpatch update, KB5129241, for eligible 24H2 and 25H2 devices already running the September security update, allowing the fix to install and take effect without requiring a system restart. Separate out-of-band updates were issued for Windows Server 2025 to address the same Remote Desktop Services failures stemming from that platform's own September update, tracked under KB5122871.

Because the new releases are cumulative updates, administrators and users can install them directly without first installing the original, problem-causing September security update, while still receiving all of that update's security protections and other improvements. Beyond fixing the Remote Desktop, Hyper-V and audio issues, the out-of-band update for Windows 11 25H2 and 24H2 added protection against a newly disclosed elevation-of-privilege vulnerability in the Windows User-Mode Power Service, tracked as CVE-2026-62721. The 26H1 version of the update additionally includes a fix for a separate vulnerability affecting Windows Secure Kernel Mode, tracked as CVE-2026-85921.

Notably, Microsoft's own documentation indicates the new update does not fully resolve every USB audio issue tied to the September release. According to the company's release notes, some USB Audio Class 1.0 devices may still fail to start or produce audio output after installing the September 8 security update, with affected devices sometimes displaying a "Code 10" error in Device Manager indicating the device cannot start, alongside symptoms such as unresponsive or zeroed-out volume controls. Microsoft said it is continuing to work on a broader resolution for those remaining audio problems and will update its support documentation once further fixes become available.

This month's disruption adds to a recurring pattern for Microsoft's Windows update process over the past year, in which the company has repeatedly needed to issue emergency out-of-band patches within days or weeks of a scheduled monthly release. Earlier in the year, a January security update caused shutdown, restart and hibernation failures tied to a boot-time security feature called System Guard Secure Launch, requiring its own emergency fix. Separate emergency patches were later needed after an October update broke keyboard and mouse input within the Windows Recovery Environment on some systems, and after a March preview update failed to install correctly for many users, requiring Microsoft to pull and then reissue the update entirely.

The scale of this month's original patch, covering close to 1,000 documented vulnerabilities in one release, appears to have increased the surface area for unintended side effects, based on the range of distinct systems affected: virtualization tools, remote access infrastructure, and hardware peripherals all experienced separate, unrelated problems traced back to the same underlying update. For IT administrators managing large fleets of Windows machines, the succession of significant bugs tied to a single monthly release has meant an unusually heavy workload in the days immediately following what should have been a routine security update cycle.

Users and administrators experiencing Remote Desktop, Hyper-V shared-folder, or multichannel USB audio problems following the September 2026 security update are advised to install the appropriate out-of-band update for their specific Windows 11 version through Windows Update, Windows Update for Business, or the Microsoft Update Catalog. Microsoft has said systems that have not yet experienced any of the identified issues should still install the update given the additional security protections it includes, even if their Remote Desktop, virtualization and audio functionality currently appear unaffected.