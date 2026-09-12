Tesla CEO Elon Musk weighed in Friday on a growing industry debate over artificial intelligence's role in software development, declaring technology the most important advantage in warfare in response to comments from veteran programmer John Carmack about the future of manual coding.

Musk's remark came after Carmack, the founder and CEO of AI startup Keen Technologies and a longtime figure in computer programming and video game design, published a detailed post on social media platform X arguing that traditional hand-coding skills are becoming less essential as AI tools advance.

Carmack's martial arts comparison

Carmack framed his argument through an analogy to the evolution of martial arts after World War II, when disciplines that originated as battlefield survival techniques gradually transformed into sports and forms of personal development rather than practical necessities.

"AI is making many other programming skills much less critical," Carmack wrote. "We aren't there yet, but carefully writing code completely by hand is moving from a -jitsu to a -do. Code-do? Codo?"

In martial arts terminology, "-jitsu" traditionally refers to techniques developed for combat effectiveness, while "-do" refers to practices centered on discipline and personal growth rather than survival. Carmack used the distinction to suggest that hand-coding may be shifting from a skill programmers need to perform their jobs into something closer to a specialized craft pursued by choice.

Carmack also cautioned programmers against clinging too tightly to manual skills as AI tools continue to improve, warning against becoming "the out of touch Kung Fu master... that gets mauled by an amateur MMA fighter."

A broader industry conversation about AI and code

Carmack's comments arrive amid a wider shift in how prominent figures across the technology industry are discussing AI's growing role in software engineering. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said in January that engineers at his company had already stopped writing code by hand, predicting that AI could take over most software engineering tasks within six to 12 months.

OpenAI President Greg Brockman offered a similarly striking data point in May, saying the share of code generated by AI coding tools at his company jumped from roughly 20% to 80% within a single month. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has made comparable claims about his own company, stating that approximately 75% of new code written at Google is now AI-generated.

Not every prominent voice in the industry shares that level of enthusiasm. Minecraft creator Markus Persson, known widely by his online handle Notch, dismissed AI-assisted coding as "an incredibly bad idea" in a January post on X, arguing that the approach prioritizes speed of typing over sound underlying logic.

Musk's response ties the debate to broader strategic stakes

Musk's reply to Carmack reframed the coding debate in more expansive terms, tying it to competitive dynamics well beyond the software industry. By describing technology as the "most important advantage" in war, Musk's comment suggested that the trajectory of AI-driven coding tools carries implications reaching into national security and geopolitical competition, not merely software development practices.

Musk has repeatedly positioned himself at the center of conversations about AI's transformative potential across multiple ventures, including Tesla's autonomous driving programs, SpaceX's engineering operations and his AI company xAI. His comment Friday added another data point to a running public conversation among technology executives about how quickly AI systems are reshaping fields once considered dependent on specialized human expertise.

Automation concerns extend beyond software

The debate over AI's effect on coding is unfolding alongside broader predictions about automation's reach into professional work more generally. Microsoft AI chief Mustafa Suleyman has forecast that most professional tasks could become fully automated by AI within 12 to 18 months, a timeline that would extend well beyond software engineering into a wide range of white-collar professions.

Such predictions have fueled ongoing anxiety within the technology workforce about job security and the pace at which AI tools are being integrated into core business functions. At the same time, industry leaders like Amodei and Pichai have framed the shift as a natural evolution of engineering practice rather than a wholesale replacement of human judgment, positioning AI tools as accelerants that still require human oversight, architecture decisions and quality control.

What the exchange signals for programmers

Carmack's framing suggests a middle path between the extremes of the current debate. Rather than arguing that coding skills will disappear entirely, he characterized the shift as a change in the purpose those skills serve, moving from a practical necessity to something closer to a chosen craft, in the same way that martial arts persisted as a discipline long after most practitioners stopped needing it to survive physical combat.

That framing has resonated with segments of the programming community grappling with how to adapt as AI tools increasingly take on responsibilities once reserved for human developers, including tasks ranging from writing boilerplate code to debugging and even architectural decision-making in some organizations.

Ongoing uncertainty around timelines

Despite the confident predictions from multiple technology executives, precise timelines for AI's takeover of coding tasks remain a subject of active disagreement. Estimates from industry leaders have ranged from months to a couple of years, and skeptics like Persson continue to question whether current AI coding tools produce code that is reliable and well-reasoned rather than simply fast to generate.

As the conversation continues to play out across social media and industry commentary, Musk's comment linking the debate to broader questions of technological advantage suggests that discussions once confined to software engineering circles are increasingly being framed in terms of competitive and strategic significance, reflecting how central AI-driven coding tools have become to conversations about technology's trajectory more broadly.