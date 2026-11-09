US Measles Cases Surpass 5,000 for First Time Since 1991 as Deaths Mount and Elimination Status at Risk

ATLANTA — The United States has recorded more than 5,000 measles cases this year, the highest total in 35 years, as outbreaks spread across most of the country and several states report deaths.

A total of 5,182 confirmed cases have been reported in 2026, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the highest number since 1991. In 1991, the U.S. saw more than 9,600 cases.

This year's total is more than double the 2,289 cases confirmed in 2025.

Nearly every state affected

The CDC counted 5,164 cases across 45 states and Washington, D.C., plus 18 cases among international visitors.

Outbreaks are driving the surge. Of the confirmed cases, 4,993, or 96%, are outbreak-associated, including 3,608 from outbreaks that began this year and 1,385 from outbreaks that started in 2025.

Young children are heavily affected. According to CDC data, 908 of this year's cases, about 17.5%, involved children under 5.

Pennsylvania has been the hardest-hit state, with 1,467 cases since April.

Deaths and a counting dispute

State health officials have reported at least eight measles-related deaths, including among very young children.

The federal count is lower. The CDC has recognized only four deaths nationwide, a break from precedent, after Pennsylvania confirmed six measles-associated deaths and New York and Wisconsin each reported one.

The count has been at the center of a dispute between Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over how measles deaths are classified. The CDC said it is working with the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists to establish a standardized definition.

Elimination status at risk

The country faces the possible loss of its long-held measles elimination status later this month. Measles was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000, largely due to widespread vaccination.

Health officials urge vaccination

One dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is about 93% effective at preventing measles, while two doses are 97% effective.

The disease is highly contagious. It infects up to 90% of unvaccinated people who come into contact with an infected person, and one to three children out of every 1,000 infected will die, according to the CDC.