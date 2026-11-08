LONDON — King Charles III and Queen Camilla led senior members of the royal family at the Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening, joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The audience rose to its feet as the King and Queen entered to a fanfare of trumpets before taking their seats in the royal box.

Who attended

The Princess Royal and Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester also joined.

The appearance marked a return for the King and Queen. They rejoined the family after their Caribbean tour.

It was also a return for Prince William. He missed the 2025 event while returning from Brazil after the Earthshot Prize awards and the COP30 climate summit.

Kate's tribute

The Princess of Wales wore an Alessandra Rich dress, the Irish Guards regimental brooch and earrings that belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The event

The festival features personal testimonies, storytelling, music and performances expressing the nation's gratitude to serving personnel, veterans and their families. It was broadcast at 9 p.m. on BBC One.

Remembrance Sunday

The King, who became patron of the Royal British Legion in 2024, will lead the nation in a two-minute silence at the Cenotaph on Sunday. He and Prince William will lay wreaths alongside Princess Anne and Prince Edward. Camilla's wreath, laid by her equerry, will bear her racing colors, while William's will feature the Prince of Wales feather.