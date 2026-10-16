Six Flags Over Georgia Set to Reopen Friday as Goliath Stays Closed After Atlanta Teacher's Deadly Fall

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia appears set to reopen Friday, days after an Atlanta teacher fell to his death from the park's Goliath roller coaster, though the ride involved will remain closed as multiple investigations continue.

The park's online calendar shows it is scheduled to open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, with its seasonal Fright Fest Halloween event running from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets for Oct. 16 were available for purchase on the park's website.

A message on the Six Flags Over Georgia website said Goliath remains closed.

The planned reopening comes after park president Richard Pretlow said earlier this week that the park did "not have an anticipated reopening date at this time." The park has not publicly announced the reopening beyond the updated calendar.

Victim identified as beloved teacher

The man who died has been identified as Hassan Kariem, 42, an educator at Wesley International Academy in Atlanta. He has been remembered as a family man and mentor who was beloved at the school.

A former student told Atlanta television station 11Alive that Kariem was "the coolest dude."

Kariem died Monday after falling from the Goliath roller coaster. Witnesses described a horrifying scene as the ride came to a stop on the tracks and other riders were left stranded until they could be evacuated.

Four minors injured

Four other riders, all minors, were injured when Kariem fell from the car and struck them, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

Police said Wednesday that the injured were "transported by ambulance to various area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries."

Cause remains unknown

Officials have not determined what caused the fall, including whether it resulted from a mechanical failure, operator error or another factor.

Several agencies and organizations are investigating, including the Cobb County Police Department, the Georgia Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire, which oversees amusement park rides in the state, and Bolliger & Mabillard, the Swiss company that manufactured Goliath.

Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King, who is running for reelection, said during a debate this week that the park's rides were inspected before the season began.

King said his office's investigators are "on the ground looking at every nook and cranny, conducting interviews and conducting a thorough review of what happened."

Rides closed at other parks

Following the death, Six Flags closed nine similar rides at six other parks across the country as a precaution while the investigation continues. The company said it was deeply saddened by the incident.

Goliath, a steel hypercoaster that opened at Six Flags Over Georgia in 2006, reaches a height of about 200 feet and is one of the park's signature attractions.

History of incidents

The park has faced previous incidents involving the ride. Six Flags settled a wrongful-death lawsuit related to a 2022 incident involving Goliath.

Monday's death was at least the seventh at the Georgia park since it opened in 1967, according to news reports.

Fright Fest changes

The park appears to have made at least one adjustment to its Fright Fest programming ahead of reopening. A live show previously called "Dr. Fright's Dead Man's Party" has apparently been renamed "Dr. Fright's Party" on the park's website.

Fright Fest is one of the park's busiest seasonal events, drawing large crowds during weekends in October.

Community mourns

Kariem's death has shaken the school community at Wesley International Academy, a charter school in Atlanta, where students and colleagues have remembered him for his kindness and mentorship.

The incident has also renewed questions about amusement ride safety and oversight. In Georgia, the state's insurance and safety fire commissioner's office is responsible for inspecting and permitting amusement rides.

Questions about reopening

The decision to reopen the park while investigations are ongoing may draw scrutiny from some members of the public. Officials have not indicated when Goliath might reopen or when investigators expect to release findings.

Amusement parks often reopen other attractions while a ride involved in an accident remains closed during an investigation, as long as regulators do not identify broader safety concerns.

Investigators are expected to continue examining the ride, its restraint systems and maintenance records, as well as interviewing witnesses and park employees. The findings could determine whether Goliath returns to operation and whether changes are needed at other parks with similar rides.

Six Flags has not said when the nine rides closed at other parks will reopen.