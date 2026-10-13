AUSTELL, Ga. — A man died after falling from the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia on Monday, witnesses said, prompting the theme park chain to shut down similar rides at parks across the country while investigators work to determine what went wrong.

Several other people were injured in the incident at the park west of Atlanta, according to Cobb County officials. Officers assigned to the park responded to an emergency call at about 3:58 p.m. Officials told WSB-TV that four people were hurt. The extent of their injuries was not immediately released.

Authorities have not publicly described how the man fell, and neither police nor Six Flags has identified anyone involved. Detectives with the Cobb County Police Department's Major Crimes Unit responded to investigate the circumstances of the death.

"We are deeply saddened by the guest incident at our park today," Six Flags said in a statement. "Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the guest's family, friends, and loved ones."

Witnesses describe horrific scene

Riders on the coaster told Atlanta television station WXIA that a man was ejected from his seat and struck parts of the ride several times before falling onto the roof of a haunted house attraction below.

"He fell and hit the car three different times," one witness told the station, adding that the falling man had been captured in the souvenir photo of their ride.

Logan Conner, who said he was riding Goliath with his fiancée, described watching the man come out of his seat.

"The man started levitating in the air sideways," Conner said.

A witness told WXIA that the man had been sitting with a child. One woman told the station he was on the ride with his son while his wife and daughter watched from the ground.

The incident left riders stranded high on the coaster. Workers escorted passengers down a stairway, and one witness said those being evacuated were aboard a separate train from the one where the fatal incident took place.

Aerial footage showed the coaster stopped on the tracks, with riders being brought down four at a time. The park was evacuated.

A rider named Edwards, who was visiting from Canada and was seated in the car behind where the incident occurred, said his thoughts immediately turned to the people around him.

"The first thing you think about is the people you're on the ride with," he told Atlanta News First.

Similar rides closed across the country

Within hours, Six Flags closed rides similar to Goliath at its other parks.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily closed similar attractions across our parks," a Six Flags spokeswoman said, adding that the safety of guests and employees remains one of the company's highest priorities.

A spokesperson said the company closed nine similar rides across six other locations. Among them was the Goliath coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, and Raging Bull at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois.

A representative for Magic Mountain said the park does not have a timeline for reopening its Goliath coaster. It was not immediately clear when any of the closed rides would resume operation.

Investigation underway

Six Flags said the park team and local authorities responded immediately and that it is cooperating fully with investigators. The company said it would not share additional details out of respect for the family's privacy.

Cobb County officials called the death a terrible tragedy and said the county was working closely with the park and other partners as the investigation continues.

The cause of the incident remains unknown. Investigators are expected to examine the ride's restraint systems, maintenance records and operating procedures, as well as witness accounts and any video or photographs of the incident.

A towering ride with a troubled history

Goliath is one of the tallest and fastest attractions at Six Flags Over Georgia. The steel hypercoaster reaches heights of 200 feet and speeds of up to 70 mph. Built by Swiss manufacturer Bolliger & Mabillard, it opened in 2006.

Monday's death is not the first linked to the ride. In July 2006, the coaster's opening year, a 45-year-old man was found unresponsive after losing consciousness during the ride and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Six Flags also recently settled a wrongful-death lawsuit brought by the family of a 22-year-old man who died after riding the coaster in 2022. Three more lawsuits alleging traumatic brain injuries were filed last week.

Monday's death would be at least the seventh at the Georgia park, according to the Doan Law Firm, which handles amusement park injury cases.

Ride safety under scrutiny

Fatal accidents on major roller coasters are rare given the millions of people who ride them each year, but incidents involving riders being ejected draw intense scrutiny because modern coasters are designed with multiple layers of restraints and safety checks.

The investigation is likely to focus on whether the restraint on the man's seat was properly secured, whether the ride malfunctioned, and whether any other factors contributed. Answers to those questions could determine how long Goliath and the similar coasters at other parks remain closed.

Six Flags Over Georgia, located in Cobb County about 15 miles west of downtown Atlanta, is one of the oldest parks in the Six Flags chain and a major tourist attraction in the region. The park draws large crowds in the fall, when it hosts its Halloween-themed events, including haunted house attractions.

The man's name and age have not been released. Authorities said additional information would be provided as the investigation progresses.