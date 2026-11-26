MIDDLETOWN, Iowa — The U.S. Army is preparing to blow up nearly 5 tons of degraded, unstable explosive material at an ammunition plant in southeastern Iowa on Wednesday morning. The operation has drawn court fights, a presidential intervention and fears about toxic lead dust spreading across the region.

The controlled detonation of 68 barrels containing lead azide is set to occur at approximately 9 a.m. CT on Wednesday at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, according to the Army. Army officials say the 68 drums of deteriorating, toxic lead azide, about 9,700 pounds, have undergone a process of "recrystallization," putting them at risk of a spontaneous explosion.

Estimates of the amount vary slightly by source, from about 9,500 pounds to about 9,700 pounds.

Why the Army says it must act

The material is a primer used to set off other explosives. Lead azide is a man-made, highly volatile material that is used to set off other explosives. The Army will detonate the nation's entire stockpile of lead azide at the plant.

The problem was discovered earlier this year. The Army said it found the stockpile of degraded, crystallized lead azide during a March safety review at the plant. Crystallization makes the material sensitive to temperature changes, shock and friction.

Moving it was ruled out. Because of the risks of an accidental, uncontrolled detonation in packing and moving the stockpile, the Army said it determined that the safest way to dispose of the degraded lead azide was to destroy it in place.

Questions remain about how it got to this point. PBS reported that it is unclear why the Army did not dispose of the lead azide barrels before they deteriorated. In March, the Army also awarded MuniRem Environmental a disposal contract, then terminated it two months later without giving a reason.

Evacuations and stay-indoors orders

Residents closest to the plant were urged to leave. Out of an abundance of caution, FEMA is supporting the recommended relocation for all residents of Middletown, Iowa, and immediate surrounding impacted areas, commencing on Tuesday, Nov. 24. The Army also called for evacuations in a 5-mile zone to the southwest of the plant.

The guidance shifted Wednesday morning. At 8 a.m., FEMA sent an alert telling residents that evacuation was no longer safe or advised. The Army says the evacuation was necessary because ground vibrations could cause windows to break.

People farther away have been told to shelter. A FEMA alert advised people 5 to 20 miles away to stay indoors with windows closed to avoid airborne lead dust, noise and vibration.

Not everyone is leaving. The Washington Post reported that the mayor and some other residents say they aren't planning to leave.

Toxic plume concerns

Health officials are focused on lead. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services says the main risks are airborne and surface lead exposure. The CDC says: "No amount of lead exposure is safe." Lead can cause severe health problems, especially for children and pregnant people.

The dust could travel far. The plume could reach as far as 100 miles away. Larger lead particles fall first, while smaller ones travel farther. The Army released two new maps Wednesday showing areas in Iowa and Missouri that face potential exposure to toxic lead dust, both on land and in the air. The Army's models also include parts of Illinois, though Illinois EPA officials said they were not notified.

Officials have issued cleanup advice. The state advises staying indoors with windows and doors locked for 24 to 48 hours after the detonation, and cleaning surfaces such as windowsills, cars and playgrounds with soap and water. EPA workers have been deployed to Middletown to test the air, water and soil before, during and after the detonation.

Trump intervenes, then Army proceeds

The plan faced a last-minute political twist. On Monday, President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post that he had ordered the Army not to proceed without court approval. He wrote: "If he or the Courts do not agree, we will have no choice but to not proceed with the controlled removal" of the materials. He also said he would "hold the incoming Governor responsible for any and all death or destruction."

Trump blamed the Obama administration, saying it "improperly stored a vast number of explosives" in 2009. Iowa Public Radio reported that the Army launched an explosives project in 2004, under President George W. Bush, over concerns about a 40-year-old stockpile.

The courts then cleared the way. On Monday night, a federal appeals court cleared the way for the detonation. The Army's acting secretary, Adam Telle, said on X on Tuesday: "We are proceeding with the controlled removal in full coordination with all state, local and federal authorities."

A string of delays

The date has changed repeatedly. The detonation was originally set for Friday, Nov. 20. It was moved to Monday, the latest date the Army said it could happen before dropping temperatures could further destabilize the lead azide. On Nov. 20, a federal appeals court had temporarily suspended the Army's permit while a federal judge considered a lawsuit by environmental groups.

The Army is using emergency powers. The Justice Department said the Army would invoke emergency powers to proceed without the EPA permit.

State response

Iowa officials have prepared for the blast. Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds activated a State Emergency Operations Center on Nov. 20 and created a state information website. Democrat Rob Sand becomes governor on Jan. 12, 2027.

If weather conditions change or the detonation needs to be postponed, the Army will share any new maps or updates on its website. Residents with questions about evacuation can call FEMA at 1-800-621-3362.