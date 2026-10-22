A hazardous materials release of glycidyl methacrylate continued Wednesday in north Toledo, prompting a one-mile evacuation order, a three-mile shelter-in-place directive, and the closure of multiple school districts as emergency crews monitored an ongoing leak at an industrial terminal.

The incident began late Tuesday near Progress Avenue. Toledo Fire & Rescue ordered evacuations within a one-mile radius of the MC Tank Terminal at 1266 Progress Avenue at 10:48 p.m. Tuesday. By 4:24 a.m. Wednesday, officials expanded protective measures, directing everyone within a three-mile radius to shelter in place. The city identified the chemical as glycidyl methacrylate, an industrial substance used to improve the performance of certain plastics, paints and coatings. It is an irritant that can cause burning of the eyes, nose, mouth and skin. Symptoms of overexposure include headache, dizziness, tiredness, nausea and vomiting. Officials advised anyone experiencing symptoms to contact a medical professional and, for more serious reactions such as difficulty breathing, to seek emergency care or call 911.

MC Tank Transport Inc. confirmed that equipment associated with its operations was involved. In a statement, the company said its immediate concern was the safety of residents, responders and employees, and that it was working closely with Toledo Fire & Rescue and other authorities. It also said it had mobilized additional specialized resources and was coordinating with the American Red Cross on emergency lodging and transportation for displaced residents. The facility is associated with tank truck transportation and logistics services.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said at a morning news conference that the city was acting out of an abundance of caution. He noted that the tank involved had the potential to pose an explosive risk within roughly 12 hours of the initial event around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, which delayed closer approach by hazmat teams until later Wednesday morning. One first responder was taken to a hospital, the only known injury reported as of mid-morning. No fatalities had been confirmed.

School closures disrupted the day for thousands of students and staff. Toledo Public Schools announced it was closed Wednesday because of the hazardous materials situation, with no students or staff to report. Washington Local Schools and Oregon schools were also closed. The Blade reported the closures early Wednesday, and Toledo Public Schools later confirmed the decision on social media, urging families in the shelter-in-place zone to continue following updates from first responders.

Road access was restricted around the evacuation zone. Officials closed streets including Enterprise Boulevard between Stickney Avenue and Benore Road, and Matzinger Road was reported inaccessible in some accounts. Nearby railroad lines were also shut down. The interstate remained open, but drivers were advised to roll up windows, recirculate vehicle air and proceed with caution. Dense fog and haze compounded the situation across the area, reducing visibility and making it difficult to distinguish weather from the chemical plume. One report described driving conditions as perilous, comparable to extremely thick fog. The chemical plume itself was observed moving and further limiting visibility on roadways, including portions of Interstate 75.

Temporary shelters were established for those ordered to leave. Shoreland Elementary School opened as a shelter site. Red Cross and TARTA buses were stationed in the Meijer parking lot off East Alexis Road to provide additional shelter and transport. Neighborhoods such as Raintree Village and the Alexis Addition were identified within the evacuation area. Residents outside the formal zones who noticed an unusual odor were still advised to stay indoors, close windows and doors, and turn off ventilation systems that draw in outside air. Pets were to remain inside.

The Ohio EPA and U.S. EPA were involved in air monitoring around the perimeter of the zones. Coast Guard guidance urged compliance with the evacuation and shelter orders for anyone operating on nearby waterways. City officials directed non-emergency questions away from 911, noting that dispatchers were being overwhelmed with calls related to the incident, and pointed residents toward Engage Toledo and official city and county channels for updates.

As of the latest city update at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, the release remained ongoing, with crews continuing to monitor the scene. Officials emphasized that smelling an odor did not necessarily indicate toxic exposure levels but that precautionary measures should still be followed. The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department could be reached at 419-213-4100 for health-related guidance.

The situation remained fluid Wednesday morning as responders worked to stabilize the leak while residents in the affected zones stayed under orders. Further updates were expected from the City of Toledo, Toledo Fire & Rescue and Lucas County Emergency Management Agency as monitoring continued and conditions evolved.