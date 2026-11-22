WASHINGTON — Users reported problems with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' online services late Saturday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector. Some people trying to reach the agency's systems may be unable to file applications, check case updates or access their accounts.

The reports came in on the night of Saturday, Nov. 21. It was not immediately clear how many people were affected, what was causing the problems or which specific USCIS tools were disrupted.

USCIS had not publicly commented on the reports or posted a maintenance notice for this weekend at the time of writing.

Reports come from users

Downdetector tracks service disruptions by collecting problem reports from users and monitoring social media. A rise in reports signals that a number of people are having trouble at the same time, but it does not confirm the cause or scale of a technical failure.

Some reports may reflect problems with users' own internet connections, browsers or devices rather than a wider outage.

A critical service for millions

USCIS, part of the Department of Homeland Security, handles applications for green cards, U.S. citizenship, work permits, asylum and many other immigration benefits.

Millions of people rely on the agency's online tools, which include the myUSCIS online account, online filing, case status checks, processing time estimates and change-of-address services. Attorneys and legal representatives also use the system to submit filings on behalf of clients.

Because many immigration applications must be submitted by specific deadlines, even short outages can cause anxiety for applicants and their lawyers.

Weekend maintenance is common

USCIS often schedules system maintenance late at night and on weekends, when fewer people use its services. In past alerts announcing such maintenance, the agency has warned that "users may experience technical difficulties" with its online tools.

Those alerts have typically listed tools such as Check My Case Status, Change of Address Online, Check Processing Times, the Office Locator, File Online and the myUSCIS online account.

The agency also periodically conducts overnight maintenance on its customer service systems, which can temporarily make online tools unavailable.

It was not immediately clear whether Saturday's reports were related to planned maintenance.

What affected users can do

While USCIS had not issued guidance on Saturday's reports, people having trouble can take several steps:

Check for official alerts. USCIS posts maintenance and outage notices on its website and through its official social media accounts.

USCIS posts maintenance and outage notices on its website and through its official social media accounts. Document the problem. Take screenshots of error messages, including the date and time. This can be important if a filing deadline is involved.

Take screenshots of error messages, including the date and time. This can be important if a filing deadline is involved. Try again later. Many disruptions are resolved within a few hours, especially those tied to maintenance.

Many disruptions are resolved within a few hours, especially those tied to maintenance. Check your own connection. Clearing your browser cache, trying a different browser or restarting your device can help rule out local issues.

Clearing your browser cache, trying a different browser or restarting your device can help rule out local issues. Contact USCIS. Applicants with urgent questions can reach the USCIS Contact Center by phone at 800-375-5283 once normal service hours resume.

Applicants with urgent questions can reach the USCIS Contact Center by phone at 800-375-5283 once normal service hours resume. Talk to a lawyer. People facing time-sensitive deadlines, such as asylum filings, should speak with an immigration attorney or accredited representative about their options.

Avoid scams

Immigration advocates warn that outages and confusion can be exploited by scammers who pose as government officials or offer to help "fix" filings for a fee.

USCIS does not ask for payment by phone, email or gift card. Applicants should use only official government websites, which end in .gov, and should never share personal information with unverified callers or websites.

Past disruptions

USCIS's online systems have experienced periodic outages and slowdowns over the years. In some past cases, users said they were unable to log in or upload documents for extended periods, leading to complaints from applicants and attorneys.

The agency has increasingly moved its services online, with more forms available for electronic filing. That shift has made its digital systems more important, and outages more disruptive, for applicants.

What comes next

It was not immediately clear when normal service would resume. Users should watch for updates from USCIS and avoid submitting duplicate filings or payments until the system is working normally.

USCIS did not immediately respond to the reports.