Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has become an unlikely social media star in China after flying economy class on a commercial flight to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen. Chinese internet users have flooded social media with praise for the trip.

By Wednesday, a hashtag on the Chinese platform Weibo about Sheinbaum's arrival in Shenzhen had drawn more than 10.2 million views. Many users praised the Mexican leader for choosing a regular seat over the private jets and first-class cabins most heads of state use.

Seat 33B on a 21-hour trip

A Mexican diplomat familiar with the matter said Sheinbaum flew economy on a China Southern Airlines flight from Mexico City. The trip lasted about 21 hours, including a technical stop in Tijuana, and the president stayed on board during the stop.

Her team confirmed to AFP that she flew in economy.

A Weibo user posting under the handle "Signal and Noise 001" wrote that fellow passengers had confirmed Sheinbaum sat in seat 33B, an ordinary economy seat toward the back of the plane. The detail spread quickly online and became one of the most talked-about parts of the story.

Other users said they had run into the Mexican president in the economy cabin. Some shared photos that appeared to show her chatting with fellow passengers, though AFP said it could not independently verify those images.

Before leaving, Sheinbaum had acknowledged the trip would be grueling. She said it would take "practically two days of flying" and that adjusting to the time difference would be a challenge.

A low-key arrival

Many of the most widely shared posts on Weibo focused on how she arrived. Instead of stepping off an official aircraft onto a staircase to a waiting delegation, as world leaders usually do, Sheinbaum reached the red carpet on the airport tarmac by shuttle bus.

Images posted on her X account showed her being welcomed in Shenzhen by a military honor guard and dancers dressed in pink.

Austerity as a political brand

The economy flight was not a one-off publicity stunt. It is part of an austerity policy Sheinbaum has kept since taking office in October 2024.

The approach began under her predecessor and political ally, former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who made cutting government perks a central part of his administration. López Obrador refused to use the presidential jet, calling it a symbol of excess. The plane was eventually sold to the government of Tajikistan in 2023, at a loss.

Since taking office, Sheinbaum has generally flown commercial on international trips. The habit is popular at home with supporters who see it as a sign of modesty and respect for taxpayer money.

That message appears to have resonated in China too. Many Weibo users contrasted her travel with the costly official travel of other leaders.

Warm words with Xi

The viral moment came as Sheinbaum tries to manage a delicate diplomatic balancing act at the APEC gathering.

She met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Nov. 17 and called the meeting "very cordial." She said the two sides discussed cooperation in areas including trains, vehicles, agriculture, tourism and health.

According to a statement from China's foreign ministry, the two leaders talked about a "new era" in bilateral relations, including cooperation on technology and clean energy.

Sheinbaum traveled with a large group of cabinet ministers. Mexico is trying to handle a complex three-way relationship with the United States, its largest trading partner, and China, a growing source of imports and investment.

She was also expected to meet briefly with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the summit.

Trade tensions in the background

The friendly reception on Chinese social media contrasts with recent friction between the two governments. Mexico has imposed new duties on Chinese imports, a move that drew a sharp rebuke from Beijing. Many analysts see the tariffs as partly aimed at easing pressure from Washington, which has pushed Mexico to keep Chinese goods from flowing into the U.S. market through Mexican supply chains.

"In business circles, Mexico is seen as being pressured into taking decisions that are against China," said Alfredo Montufar-Helu of Ankura China Advisors.

Even so, Montufar-Helu said Sheinbaum is well received in China, reflecting broader Chinese interest in Mexican culture.

A soft-power win

The episode has given Sheinbaum a rare public relations boost in a country where foreign leaders seldom capture mainstream attention online. Weibo users praised her as down-to-earth and frugal.

Whether the goodwill turns into concrete gains at the negotiating table remains to be seen. Mexico is working to protect its trade relationship with the United States, especially with a review of the North American trade agreement on the horizon, while also keeping ties with Beijing on stable footing.

For now, the image of a head of state squeezed into seat 33B for a nearly daylong journey has given Sheinbaum a moment of popularity on the other side of the world.