NEWARK, N.J. — A Dutch model and social media influencer who once called herself the "world's most wanted girlfriend" is being held in U.S. immigration detention in New Jersey after she was taken into custody at Newark Liberty International Airport, her family said.

Vera Dijkmans, 29, was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Nov. 11 after arriving on a flight from Miami, according to her family. She has been held since then at Delaney Hall, an immigration detention center in Newark.

Her relatives say she has been held in poor conditions and that they have not been told why she was detained. ICE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

'World's most wanted' OnlyFans model busted by ICE - as she sobs about conditions in lockup https://t.co/StWxk8qClM pic.twitter.com/QFQDmY7Tp4 — New York Post (@nypost) November 16, 2026

Missed immigration appointment

Dijkmans' mother, Marianne Scholt, told Dutch newspaper AD that her daughter was in the United States on a B-2 tourist visa, which does not allow holders to work.

Scholt said Dijkmans had applied for permanent residency but missed an appointment connected to her green card application.

"That is because she travels a lot. She also stays mostly in hotels and not at her permanent address. That is probably how she ended up in ICE's systems," Scholt said.

Her sister, Iza Dijkmans, told the New York Post that the model had also missed a court date because she never received a letter about it.

"We consulted a lawyer but since she has a removal order they can't do anything," she said.

ICE has not publicly confirmed the circumstances of Dijkmans' detention or her immigration status.

Traveling for UFC event

Dijkmans, who has about 6 million Instagram followers and a large following on the subscription platform OnlyFans, was traveling to New York to attend UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden, according to her family.

Her mother said she planned to create content with fighters at the event. Dijkmans is known as a mixed martial arts fan and has posted photos with UFC fighters, including bantamweight Sean O'Malley.

Her social media accounts are filled with content she creates for her followers, raising questions about whether her activities were consistent with the terms of a tourist visa. Her family has not addressed that issue publicly.

Family describes conditions

Dijkmans' relatives have raised concerns about conditions at Delaney Hall.

"Vera has shared deeply concerning details about the conditions she is facing," Iza Dijkmans told the Post. "She has told us that the food is very poor, the hygiene conditions are extremely unsanitary, and the atmosphere inside the facility is constantly tense."

She said her sister sleeps in a room with 12 other people and has described feeling intimidated by staff members.

"She hasn't seen daylight for six days. The windows are sealed," she said.

Scholt, who flew to the United States to be near her daughter, said she was shocked when she saw her.

"Vera was in tears, and I barely recognized her in those prison clothes," Scholt said.

She said her daughter's phone access had been cut. "She is now only allowed to call for 5 minutes instead of 45 minutes. They have a total of four phones there for 60 people," Scholt said.

The family said Dijkmans' cellphone was taken away and they have been able to speak with her only occasionally through the facility's payphones.

In a statement posted to Dijkmans' Instagram account, her family and friends said they were "extremely concerned about her well-being and the conditions of her detention."

"Vera deserves humane treatment and proper living conditions," the statement said.

Dutch government aware

The family said it contacted the Dutch Embassy in the United States but was told there was little it could do.

A spokeswoman for the embassy said the government of the Netherlands "is aware of the case of a Dutch woman in detention in the United States."

"We are providing consular assistance. For privacy reasons, we cannot comment on the specific details of this case," the spokeswoman said.

Scrutiny of Delaney Hall

Delaney Hall, run by private prison company GEO Group under a contract with ICE, has drawn criticism from immigrant advocates and some elected officials over conditions and access since it opened as an immigration detention center in 2025.

The facility has been at the center of protests and political disputes over the Trump administration's immigration enforcement policies, which have sharply increased the number of people held in detention.

ICE has defended its detention facilities, saying they meet federal standards.

'World's most wanted girlfriend'

Dijkmans, originally from The Hague, made international headlines in 2023 when she invited men who wanted to date her to fill out a "boyfriend application." She later said she had received about 5,000 applications.

The applications asked about applicants' jobs, living arrangements and previous relationships. She told the Daily Mail in January 2025 that no romance had come of it.

What's next

It was not clear how long Dijkmans would remain in detention or whether she would be deported to the Netherlands.

People who are subject to a final removal order can be held by ICE while the agency arranges their deportation. Her family has said it is seeking help to secure her release.