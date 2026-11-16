UAE Takes Key Role in Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks as US Joins Negotiations

Russia and Ukraine have returned to direct negotiations, with the participation of the United States, in a round hosted by Abu Dhabi on 10 and 11 November. The development has revived the diplomatic track after a pause of about nine months, and highlighted the importance of the UAE as a platform for dialogue between the parties to one of the most complex international crises.

The UAE's hosting of the talks drew direct praise from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who thanked Abu Dhabi for providing a "reliable platform" for the negotiations, describing the talks as "constructive and of important substance".

The praise was not limited to Kyiv. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the talks as "very productive", but noted that reaching a settlement would require more work, saying the crisis could not be expected to be resolved within 24 hours.

US envoy Jared Kushner also said the talks represented "a good first step", noting that the mediators were working to bring the two sides' positions closer together, although he acknowledged that "the reality is that there is currently no trust between the two sides", reflecting the scale of the complexities facing the path to a settlement.

Humanitarian understanding despite political differences

The round produced a preliminary agreement between Moscow and Kyiv to carry out a large exchange of prisoners of war, which Mr Kushner said could be "the largest humanitarian release" since the war began, while Mr Zelensky said its scope would be "large".

Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said the two sides had reached an understanding on some issues and agreed on a broad prisoner exchange, while Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia confirmed there was "good momentum" towards reaching a solution.

But the talks did not achieve a breakthrough on the core issues, particularly the future of Ukrainian territory and security guarantees, with disagreement continuing between Moscow, which is demanding territorial concessions, and Kyiv, which refuses to give up its land and is demanding guarantees that would prevent a renewal of the war.

Abu Dhabi opens the door to a wider phase of negotiations

The outcomes of the round did not stop at the understanding on prisoners. On 12 November, Mr Kushner announced that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to expand the next round to include European countries, allowing the security arrangements for the continent to be discussed alongside the territorial disputes between Moscow and Kyiv.

Mr Kushner said Washington was working on the largest prisoner exchange of the war, which could allow thousands of people to return to their families, adding that a lasting settlement would require credible security guarantees and mutual commitments to de-escalation.

The development reflects the negotiations moving into a broader phase of international co-ordination, after European participation had remained one of the main points of contention between Moscow and Kyiv.

Abu Dhabi's hosting of the talks takes on added significance in light of the UAE's record of direct mediation on the prisoner issue. In October, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the completion of 27 mediation efforts that resulted in the exchange of 8,537 prisoners.

While a political settlement remains distant, the return to negotiations, the understanding on a new prisoner exchange and the agreement to widen European participation offer signs that the diplomatic track hosted by Abu Dhabi is continuing, and strengthen the UAE's standing as a platform trusted by international parties.