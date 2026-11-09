Strait of Hormuz Update: Iran Says Tankers Hit Mines as US Disables Blockade Runner and Talks Hang in Balance

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed to commercial shipping as attacks on vessels continue and diplomatic efforts to end the U.S.-Iran war struggle to gain traction.

New tanker incidents

Iran's Revolutionary Guard said two oil tankers hit mines and caught fire in or near the strait, a day after Tehran claimed five other tankers had met similar fates. The Guard said the vessels "attempted to transit via an unauthorized route" before striking mines.

These claims have not been independently verified. The claim originates with the IRGC and has not been confirmed by any maritime authority.

The violence has been widespread. At least 11 ships were attacked in and around the strait in the week ending Nov. 6, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which said three of them sank.

US action

The U.S. military disabled a commercial vessel that tried to get through its blockade of Iran on Nov. 7 after the crew ignored repeated warnings.

The U.S. has also bombed Iran after vessels were targeted, with two projectiles hitting Qeshm Island on Friday night.

Shipping at a standstill

IMF PortWatch recorded just two transits on Oct. 25, against a pre-crisis baseline of 85 per day. About 140 vessels were holding position in the strait and Gulf area.

Diplomacy

Washington is reviewing Iran's Nov. 5 proposal delivered via Qatar, while Tehran is conditioning further talks on seven demands, including compensation, an end to sanctions and the naval blockade, release of frozen assets and a permanent end to the war.

Under one proposal, Iran would reopen the strait under a modified agreement with Oman that the U.S. has not approved, as a temporary measure until a permanent deal is reached.

Oil markets remain sensitive to every development, with crude prices swinging on headlines about attacks and peace talks.