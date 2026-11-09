New Senators Face 2032 Social Security Deadline as Democrats Push to Raise Payroll Tax Cap on High Earners

WASHINGTON — The senators elected last week will take office with one of the biggest fiscal deadlines in decades ahead of them. Before their six-year terms end, Social Security's main trust fund is projected to run out of money.

Senators elected this November must answer a crucial question before their terms end: What will they do to fix Social Security? Because senators serve six-year terms, more than a third of the incoming Senate will be responsible for reforming the program or letting its funding run out.

The 2032 deadline

The latest trustees' projections indicate that Social Security's Old-Age and Survivors Insurance trust fund could exhaust its reserves in the fourth quarter of 2032.

If that happens, the Social Security Administration would only have enough incoming tax revenue to cover about 78% of scheduled benefits. That would amount to an across-the-board cut of about 22%. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates that for an average dual-income couple retiring in six years, the reduction could mean about $16,900 less in annual benefits.

The typical monthly payment, currently $2,071, would be cut by roughly $500, according to the committee.

The payroll tax cap debate

The most frequently proposed fix targets the limit on taxable wages. In 2026, the limit is $184,500; anyone earning more than that pays Social Security taxes only up to that point. The threshold is scheduled to rise to $192,300 in 2027 because of inflation.

Democrats who campaigned on the issue include Josh Turek in Iowa, Sherrod Brown in Ohio, Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, Troy Jackson in Maine, Annie Andrews in South Carolina, Adam Hamilton in Kansas, Angie Nixon in Florida and James Talarico in Texas.

Brown was among the most specific. He said Congress must ensure "billionaires are paying their fair share by raising the tax cap" to extend the program's life.

Positions vary in detail. Talarico supports eliminating the tax cap for individuals earning over $400,000, while Hamilton has not backed eliminating the cap but has supported raising it.

Advocacy groups are pressing for quick action. Nancy Altman, president of Social Security Works, called for legislation "requiring the wealthiest Americans, like Elon Musk, to finally start paying their fair share."

Bipartisan interest

The idea has drawn some Republican support. Sens. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, and Bernie Moreno, an Ohio Republican, put out a joint statement on eliminating the cap. During an Oct. 8 debate, Sen. Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, signaled openness to "adjusting" the cap.

Many Republicans took different approaches. They stressed protecting current beneficiaries, cutting fraud or establishing bipartisan commissions without endorsing a specific solvency plan. A few politicians suggested an investment fund, while others suggested lowering the annual benefit adjustment.

Critics: It won't close the gap alone

Budget analysts and conservative groups warn that lifting the cap is not a complete fix. Eliminating the cap would now close only about half of the solvency gap, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget found.

Uncapping the payroll tax alone would push the top marginal federal tax rate over 50%, according to the Manhattan Institute, a conservative think tank. It would also make higher earners eligible for larger monthly checks unless Congress changed how those benefits are calculated.

The Tax Foundation argues lifting the cap would increase taxes on high earners and would not be enough to fully restore long-term solvency.

Supporters counter that the change would bring in significant revenue. The Peter G. Peterson Foundation estimated eliminating the cap could raise an additional $3.4 trillion from 2026 through 2035.

The debate now moves to a Congress that Democrats will control starting in January, though any major change would still require bipartisan support and the president's signature.