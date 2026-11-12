Alice Huang's Pink Dior-Style Dress Sparks Copycat Shopping Craze in China Amid Jensen Huang Spy Scandal

HONG KONG — While U.S. officials, Nvidia's board and lawmakers focus on espionage allegations, many Chinese social media users are focused on something else: what Alice Huang was wearing.

A sleeveless pink dress worn by Alice Huang, the woman at the center of the scandal engulfing Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Jensen Huang, has become a viral fashion talking point in China. Online sellers are now offering cheaper lookalike versions.

The viral dinner

The dress drew attention after footage resurfaced from a dinner hosted by Jensen Huang at a Chinese restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan, on May 22, 2025, during the Computex technology trade show.

Taiwanese broadcasters TVBS and CTI filmed the event through the restaurant's windows. The footage shows Alice Huang, wearing a pink dress, approaching the Nvidia CEO. At one point, she appears to kiss him on the cheek and he puts his arm around her. She was later seen leaving the restaurant with him in the same car.

The two are not related.

Hunting for labels

According to Jing Daily, a publication covering China's luxury market, users on the lifestyle platform Xiaohongshu, also known as RedNote, have been studying photos of the pair. They have tried to identify Alice Huang's dresses, shoes and coats and to track down possible matches and prices.

Hong Kong Economic Times and Taiwan's United Daily News reported that posts estimating the brands and prices of her outfits have been appearing on Xiaohongshu.

Based on its shape, online users identified the pink dress as a wool crepe design from French luxury house Dior. They estimated its price at about 5 million South Korean won, or roughly $3,500, South Korea's SBS reported. The dress has no sleeves, a deep V-neckline, a fitted waist and a slightly flared skirt, according to Hong Kong Economic Times.

Users also suggested, based on their decorations, that her shoes were the Nadira style by Manolo Blahnik, which costs more than 2 million won. Together, the dress and shoes were estimated at about 7 million won, or roughly $4,800.

Dior has not confirmed that the dress is one of its designs. The exact style no longer appears on the brand's official website.

'Alice Huang look' for sale

The interest has quickly turned into shopping. Merchants on Xiaohongshu and the e-commerce platform Taobao are selling similar pink dresses, with listings aimed at shoppers searching for the "Alice Huang look."

"It also shows how quickly Xiaohongshu's discovery culture can translate online curiosity into commercial opportunities on Taobao," Jing Daily said.

Chinese e-commerce sellers often move quickly to sell copies of outfits worn by people in the news, a practice known as "same style" shopping.

Who is Alice Huang?

Despite the global attention, little is publicly known about Alice Huang, also known by her Chinese name, Huang Le.

A brief profile in a Chinese investment fund database said she had previously worked at HSBC and as a reporter for Chinese television broadcasters including CCTV and Hunan TV. She became a director at Singapore-based Megaspeed, an Nvidia customer, in 2023.

The Associated Press said it was unable to reach her for comment. She has not spoken publicly about the allegations.

"Strange, to my surprise, I can't find any information about Huang Le," one Chinese social media account posted, Newsweek reported.

Spy allegations

The New York Times reported on Oct. 29 that U.S. intelligence officials believe Alice Huang is a Chinese intelligence asset who formed a close relationship with Jensen Huang and passed information to Beijing.

The House Select Committee on China described her as a senior Megaspeed executive and a reported Chinese intelligence asset.

Beijing has rejected the claim, calling it "unsubstantiated." The allegations against her have not been proven.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said Alice Huang entered Taiwan three times in 2024 and five times in 2025 using a Hong Kong passport under standard business visitor status. Minister Chiu Chui-cheng told lawmakers there were "no special flags" about her at the time.

Huang admits affair

In a memo to Nvidia staff on Nov. 8, Jensen Huang admitted to being unfaithful to his wife, Lori, though he did not name the woman involved. "There is no excuse for what I did," he wrote.

Nvidia's board has launched an independent investigation into whether Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence operation.

The scandal deepened Wednesday when The New York Times reported that Huang also had a relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of health care. Nvidia, Huang and Powell have not confirmed that report.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Nvidia's board was preparing to oust Huang, and Reuters said directors met late Wednesday to decide his future. No decision had been announced as of early Thursday.

Fashion versus politics

The online fascination with Alice Huang's wardrobe stands in sharp contrast to the serious national security questions surrounding the case.

The scandal has wiped hundreds of billions of dollars from Nvidia's market value and drawn scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers, who have asked Jensen Huang to attend a closed-door briefing on Nov. 18.

But on Chinese social media, users have largely set aside the espionage claims and focused instead on her clothes, Jing Daily reported.