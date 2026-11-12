SANTA CLARA, Calif. — As Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang faces a board investigation, scrutiny from Congress and a plunging share price, some of the most powerful people in politics, business and finance have publicly come to his defense.

Huang admitted Sunday to an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a businesswoman U.S. intelligence officials believe was spying for China. The two are not related. Nvidia's board has launched an independent investigation, led by former federal prosecutor Joon H. Kim. It will examine whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort and whether company secrets or national security were compromised.

While lawmakers from both parties have called for a federal probe, and at least one has demanded Huang's resignation, a group of high-profile supporters has argued that he remains vital to Nvidia and to America's lead in artificial intelligence.

Here are five famous figures backing Huang.

1. President Donald Trump

Huang's most powerful defender has been the president himself.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, hours after Huang's admission, Trump called the Nvidia chief "an honorable guy" who had "done an amazing job for our country."

"I just know he's a fine person, but you never know what is going on," Trump said. "I think he probably has an excuse for it. You have to hear it."

Asked whether Huang should keep his job, Trump said, "Oh yes, sure," according to The New York Times.

On Monday, Trump said he had spoken with Huang directly. "He said he had absolutely no idea that the person in question was a spy," Trump told reporters. "I really believe him."

Huang has cultivated a close relationship with Trump and frequently appeared at his side since the 2024 election. He has advised the administration on AI policy and helped persuade it to ease some restrictions on chip exports to China.

Trump's support has also drawn criticism. The New York Times has reported that Trump was briefed about a year ago on intelligence concerning Alice Huang but chose not to act. Huang later accompanied the president on a trip to China. Democratic Sen. Chris Coons has said a congressional look at what Trump knew is "central" to the matter.

2. Elon Musk

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, the world's richest person, signaled his support on Monday by endorsing a defense of Huang posted on X by a prominent venture capitalist.

Responding to a post from Sequoia Capital partner Shaun Maguire, Musk replied simply, "I agree."

Maguire's post argued that Huang made a mistake without bad intentions and remains central to U.S. leadership in AI.

Musk and Huang have long had a close business relationship. Musk's companies, including his AI startup xAI, are among the largest buyers of Nvidia's chips. Huang has repeatedly praised Musk's work in AI.

3. Bill Ackman

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, urged the public to support Huang and his family.

"@JensenHuang is human. And he is an incredible human. Even incredible humans make mistakes. He takes full responsibility as he should," Ackman wrote on X.

Ackman's support came with a caveat. In another post, he said that if the situation turns out to be "more than an affair, then it is obviously a real problem." He added: "I am hoping for a simple affair, not a risk to our national security."

The comments reflect a view shared by many on Wall Street. They are willing to forgive a personal failing but remain watchful for any evidence that sensitive technology or information was compromised.

4. Shaun Maguire

Shaun Maguire, a partner at Sequoia Capital, one of Silicon Valley's most influential venture capital firms, wrote the post that drew Musk's endorsement.

Maguire described Huang as "one of the greatest entrepreneurs of this generation." His argument that Huang is indispensable to America's AI leadership became one of the most widely shared defenses of the Nvidia CEO.

Sequoia was an early investor in Nvidia, backing the company in the 1990s.

5. Cathie Wood

Not all of Huang's support has come in words. Cathie Wood, the star investor behind ARK Invest, showed her confidence with her wallet.

ARK bought 90,443 Nvidia shares during this week's selloff, betting that the company's business will survive the controversy. Wood's funds had previously sold Nvidia shares, making the purchase a notable vote of confidence.

ARK's move reflects a broader argument among some investors that the scandal has not changed demand for Nvidia's chips. Nvidia reported fiscal second-quarter revenue of about $96.2 billion, more than double a year earlier. It has forecast third-quarter revenue of about $108 billion.

Growing pressure from critics

The show of support comes as pressure on Huang mounts from other directions.

Nvidia shares lost roughly $400 billion in market value over two days before rebounding about 3% on Wednesday. Huang's personal fortune fell by about $16 billion, knocking him out of the world's 10 richest people.

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Huang and Nvidia's board "owe Congress answers." Three Republican House committee chairs have invited Huang to a closed-door briefing on Nov. 18. Former FBI special agent Tracy Walder said Huang "should have known better."

Some experts have questioned the idea that Huang is irreplaceable. An online safety expert warned that calling leaders indispensable can be used to excuse risky decisions.

Nvidia has said Huang will remain CEO during the investigation. "Jensen is committed to continuing to lead NVIDIA as CEO without interruption," the company said.

Huang returned to work Monday and apologized to senior executives at a regular meeting before moving on to business. He did not take questions, according to CNBC.

China has denied the spying allegations, calling them unsubstantiated and aimed at smearing the country.

Nvidia reports third-quarter earnings on Nov. 17. That will be Huang's first major public test since the scandal broke.