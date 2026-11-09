Jensen Huang Admits Affair as Nvidia Board Opens Probe, Raising Questions About 'Owner Risk' and His Fortune

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang has admitted to an extramarital affair with a woman U.S. intelligence officials suspect of working for China. The admission prompted the company's board to open an independent investigation and set off intense speculation about what the scandal could mean for the world's most valuable chipmaker.

Nvidia's board has opened an independent investigation into whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation, following reports that a Chinese intelligence agency recruited a businesswoman who had a personal relationship with the billionaire executive.

The admission

Huang made the disclosure in a message to staff. "I was unfaithful to my wife," he wrote in a memo the company posted publicly.

Huang insisted that the relationship did not involve the sharing of sensitive company information.

He said he would stay on. Huang, 63, said he would remain as chief executive while the investigation proceeds. "My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust," he said in his message to staff.

The admission reversed the company's earlier position. Nvidia had contested previous reporting by The New York Times and the Financial Times, maintaining that any relationship between the two was strictly professional. Huang told Bloomberg News in October that his interactions with Alice Huang were "related to Megaspeed, and it was all completely normal and not unusual."

Board investigation

The investigation will be supervised by a committee of independent directors and supported by external independent legal counsel.

The board signaled confidence that no secrets were lost. It said it has "no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised," but that its inquiry will examine all available information.

The board is not seeking Huang's removal as CEO.

The intelligence allegations

According to The New York Times and the Financial Times, U.S. intelligence officials believe Alice Huang was recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to collect information about Jensen Huang and potentially influence decisions involving Nvidia's advanced AI chips. Alice Huang has not publicly responded, and China has previously denied the allegations.

Congress is also involved. Lawmakers have invited Huang to a closed-door briefing next week.

'Owner risk'

The scandal has raised questions about how dependent Nvidia is on its founder. The development has left questions about the company's leadership at a firm with no named succession plan.

Those concerns have reached South Korea, home to key Nvidia suppliers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. On Korean television, a panel of legal and market commentators warned that Huang's personal troubles could become an "owner risk" for Nvidia, with possible spillover into global chip stocks given the company's weight in the semiconductor industry.

Investors have not yet had a chance to react in a full trading session. Because the board investigation and Huang's apology were announced on Sunday, Nov. 8, the latest regular-session closing price does not reflect investors' reaction.

Speculation about his fortune

Some commentary has turned to Huang's marriage. Huang's wife, Lori Huang, formerly Lori Mills, has been married to him since 1985. Their relationship began when they were lab partners at Oregon State University, years before he co-founded Nvidia.

The Korean TV panel discussed a hypothetical scenario in which the couple divorced, noting that Nvidia was founded after the marriage. Commentators suggested a theoretical asset division could reach about 100 trillion won. That figure is speculation, and it depends on details that are not public, including whether the couple has any prenuptial or other agreement.

For scale, Forbes estimated Huang's net worth at over $200 billion as of October 2026, making him the seventh-wealthiest person in the world.

There is no indication that a divorce is underway. Lori Huang has not publicly responded to the allegations, and no verified public announcement establishes that the couple has separated or filed for divorce.

What comes next

The board's findings, the congressional briefing and the market's reaction will shape the next phase of the story. Nvidia is also scheduled to report quarterly earnings on Nov. 17, when analysts are likely to press executives on governance and leadership stability.

No one has been charged with any crime in connection with the allegations, and the board has said it has no reason to believe company secrets were compromised.