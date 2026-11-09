Who Is Madison Huang? 10 Facts About Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Daughter, From Culinary School to AI Executive

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Madison Huang has rarely sought the spotlight, but the Nvidia executive has drawn growing attention as her father's company has become one of the most valuable in the world. This month she made headlines when she abruptly cancelled a planned trip to South Korea.

Here are 10 things to know about her.

1. She is Jensen Huang's daughter

Madison Huang is a technology marketing executive and the daughter of Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang, though her professional background has followed a notably different path from his. Her brother, Spencer Huang, also works at the company.

2. She leads marketing for Nvidia's physical AI platforms

She holds a senior role in one of Nvidia's most strategic areas. Huang serves as senior director of product and technical marketing for Nvidia's physical AI platforms, including Omniverse, Cosmos and Isaac.

Her company biography describes the job in detail. She is responsible for driving platform positioning, strategic marketing activations and go-to-market efforts across industrial digitalization and physical AI.

3. She started as an intern

Huang's Nvidia career began at the bottom. In 2020, she joined Nvidia as a marketing intern in the Omniverse division, which focuses on 3D simulation and digital twins, technology that mirrors real-world objects and processes digitally.

Over four years, she advanced from event marketing manager to product marketing manager and ultimately senior director. Published accounts differ on exactly when she reached the senior director level.

4. Her early career was in food

Before technology, Huang trained in the kitchen. She worked as a chef in New York City and the San Francisco Bay Area and studied pastry and wine at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris.

After high school, she entered the New York Restaurant School to study restaurant operations and hospitality management, according to one profile.

5. She worked for the world's biggest luxury group

Before joining Nvidia, she led marketing strategy and development in the luxury industry, working for the Louis Vuitton-Moët Hennessy Group.

6. She has a business degree from London

According to her Nvidia biography, she earned an MBA in marketing and strategy from London Business School.

7. A short AI course marked a turning point

In 2019, she and her brother Spencer took a short artificial intelligence executive course at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a step widely seen as a turning point in their paths toward Nvidia.

8. She and her brother work in Nvidia's future-facing divisions

The siblings both hold roles in the company's newest growth areas. Madison has led work on Omniverse's 3D simulation and digital twin initiatives, while Spencer oversees the robotics product line, developing AI models and simulation software.

9. She is a regular presence on her father's trips

Huang frequently travels with her father on major visits abroad. South Korean broadcaster SBS reported that she accompanied him during his visits to the country, attending meetings with business leaders, a baseball game first pitch and a meeting with the president.

10. She cancelled a Korea visit amid her father's controversy

Huang recently made news for a trip she didn't take. SBS reported that she cancelled a planned three-day visit to Seoul a day before she was due to arrive, with Nvidia citing "personal family matters."

The cancellation came as her father faces congressional questions over media reports that U.S. intelligence believes a businesswoman with whom he had a close relationship was working for Chinese intelligence. Nvidia has denied any wrongdoing, and no official link between the reports and the cancelled trip has been confirmed.

A rare family story in Big Tech

The Huang siblings' careers at Nvidia have drawn interest because family members working in senior roles at a company of its size is uncommon. Both have returned to Nvidia after years of exploring unconventional paths and now play central roles in the company's robotics and simulation divisions.

As Nvidia pushes deeper into robotics and physical AI, platforms Huang helps market, her profile is likely to keep growing.