NEW YORK — Three of the most closely watched technology stocks in the world are heading into the final stretch of 2026 on very different footing.

Nvidia is closing in on a $6 trillion market value after hitting record highs this week. Tesla is rebounding after a rough year as investors look ahead to its third-quarter results. SK Hynix, the South Korean memory chip giant, is posting record profits but has struggled to win over investors worried that the memory boom may be peaking.

Here is how the three companies compare on growth, valuation and risk, based on recent financial results, market data and analyst commentary. This article is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice. Investors should consider their own circumstances and consult a financial professional.

Nvidia: Growth at a lower price

Nvidia shares closed at $239.24 on Tuesday, just below an all-time high of $243.37 set earlier in the session. The rally pushed the chipmaker's market value above $5.8 trillion at one point, leaving it within a few percent of becoming the first company ever worth $6 trillion.

The stock has risen about 28% this year, adding roughly $1.2 trillion in market value, and Nvidia is by far the biggest contributor to the S&P 500's 14% gain in 2026, according to Bloomberg.

Demand for Nvidia's AI processors remains strong as technology companies pour money into data centers. Analysts expect Nvidia's net income to double in its current fiscal year, which ends in January, with revenue jumping about 90%.

Despite that growth, the stock trades at about 17 times expected earnings over the next 12 months, near its lowest level in a decade and below the S&P 500's multiple of 19 times, according to Bloomberg.

Nvidia recently authorized an additional $150 billion in share buybacks, the largest in history. CEO Jensen Huang said the move "reflects our confidence in the long-term opportunity ahead." He has also described Nvidia as "the world's first and only growth value stock."

The company also raised its quarterly dividend to 25 cents a share from 1 cent.

Risks include concerns that AI spending could slow, rising competition from custom chips developed by big tech companies, and U.S. export restrictions on sales to China.

Tesla: A bet on robots and robotaxis

Tesla shares closed at $378.73 on Monday after rising for two straight sessions following better-than-expected third-quarter deliveries.

The electric vehicle maker delivered 486,532 vehicles in the July-September quarter, beating analysts' estimates of about 463,761. Still, the stock remains down about 16% this year.

Tesla's valuation is far higher than Nvidia's. The stock trades at about 372 times trailing earnings and 174 times forward earnings, reflecting investor optimism about its future in self-driving cars, robotaxis and humanoid robots rather than its current car business.

That optimism faces a test on Oct. 21, when Tesla reports third-quarter results. Its second-quarter report disappointed investors: revenue rose about 25.5% to $28 billion, but operating margin fell to 1.4% and free cash flow turned negative at about $1.09 billion as spending on AI and robotics climbed.

Wall Street is divided. Among 47 analysts tracked by MarketBeat, the average 12-month price target is about $411, with forecasts ranging from roughly $25 to $840, highlighting deep disagreement about the company's future.

Risks include intense competition from Chinese automakers such as BYD, slowing EV demand, thin margins and uncertainty over when robotaxis will generate meaningful revenue. CEO Elon Musk has said material robotaxi revenue is unlikely before 2027.

SK Hynix: Record profits, skeptical investors

SK Hynix is the world's leading supplier of high-bandwidth memory, or HBM, the specialized chips that feed data to AI processors made by companies like Nvidia. It held a 58% share of the HBM market in the first quarter of 2026, according to Counterpoint Research.

The company's results have been extraordinary. Second-quarter revenue rose 257% from a year earlier to 79.3 trillion won, while operating income jumped 557% to 60.5 trillion won. Its operating margin reached a record 76%.

SK Hynix began mass production shipments of its next-generation HBM4 chips in the second quarter, with a full ramp-up planned for the second half of the year.

Yet the stock fell sharply after the results, as revenue missed analysts' forecasts and investors worried that memory prices may be close to peaking. Memory chips have historically been cyclical, with shortages often followed by oversupply and falling prices.

That skepticism has left the stock trading at a low valuation. In August, shares of SK Hynix's U.S.-listed stock traded at less than 4 times forward earnings estimates, according to The Motley Fool, implying investors expect profits to fall sharply after next year.

SK Hynix's next test comes Oct. 27, when it reports third-quarter results. Analysts expect revenue of nearly 99 trillion won.

Risks include intensifying competition in HBM from Samsung Electronics and Micron Technology, the cyclical nature of memory prices, and geopolitical tensions in Asia.

How they compare

The three stocks offer different types of exposure to the AI boom.

Nvidia is the dominant player in AI processors, with strong growth and a valuation that has become more modest relative to its earnings.

SK Hynix is a supplier to the AI boom with soaring profits and the lowest valuation of the three, but investors are pricing in a potential downturn in the memory cycle.

Tesla is the most speculative of the three, with a valuation that depends heavily on future technologies that have yet to generate significant profits.

The companies are also linked. SK Hynix supplies memory chips used in Nvidia's AI systems, while Tesla is a major buyer of AI computing power for its self-driving efforts.

Market backdrop

All three stocks face a challenging environment. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield recently hit its highest level since 2002, and investors are watching whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again. Higher rates tend to weigh on growth stocks with high valuations.

Investors are also awaiting the start of third-quarter earnings season, which could provide fresh clues about the strength of AI spending.

What's next

Key dates include Tesla's earnings on Oct. 21, SK Hynix's results on Oct. 27 and Nvidia's next quarterly report in November. Each could reshape the debate over which stock is best positioned for the rest of 2026 and beyond.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.