SYDNEY — With Australia's benchmark share index still trying to recover from a selloff that sent it to a four-month low last week, brokers have been issuing a fresh round of buy ratings on some of the market's biggest names, betting that recent declines have created opportunities.

The S&P/ASX 200 closed at 8,735.7 on Tuesday after three straight gains, but remains well below its 52-week high of about 9,296. Rising bond yields, an interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia and a slump in consumer confidence have weighed on stocks in recent weeks.

Below are 10 ASX 200 companies that major brokers have rated as buys in recent weeks, based on published analyst notes. The list reflects analysts' views, not recommendations from this news organization, and broker price targets are forecasts that can prove wrong. Investors should consider their own circumstances and seek professional advice before making investment decisions.

1. Goodman Group (GMG)

Citi reiterated its buy rating on the industrial property and data center developer with a price target of 40 Australian dollars, well above the roughly 26 Australian dollars the shares fetched in early October.

Goodman has become one of the market's key plays on the artificial intelligence boom because of its growing pipeline of data center developments. Its shares, along with the broader property sector, have been hit by rising bond yields, with the ASX 200 real estate index down about 18% this year.

2. CSL (CSL)

RBC Capital upgraded the biotechnology giant to a buy rating and sharply raised its price target to 213 Australian dollars from 148 Australian dollars.

CSL shares have rallied strongly in the past month after a difficult stretch, recently trading near 179 Australian dollars. The company, which makes blood plasma products and vaccines, is one of the largest companies on the Australian market.

3. WiseTech Global (WTC)

Citi renewed its buy rating on the logistics software company with a price target of 58.75 Australian dollars.

The shares recently traded around 32 to 33 Australian dollars, down more than 50% this year amid governance controversies and concerns about the impact of AI on software valuations. Citi's target implies substantial upside if the company regains investor confidence.

4. Macquarie Group (MQG)

Macquarie is the only ASX 200 bank or financial lender that most brokers currently rate as a buy, according to Market Index data cited by The Motley Fool Australia.

The average broker price target of about 270.89 Australian dollars implies potential gains of around 10%. The investment bank's shares were among the weaker performers in the financial sector in September, recently trading near 250 Australian dollars.

5. National Australia Bank (NAB)

Citi upgraded NAB to a buy rating and raised its price target to 42.10 Australian dollars from 40 Australian dollars.

NAB shares recently traded around 38.70 Australian dollars. Brokers are generally cautious on Australia's major banks after strong gains in recent years, making Citi's upgrade notable.

6. REA Group (REA)

Jefferies reiterated its buy call on the online real estate listings company with a price target of 194 Australian dollars.

REA shares were trading around 154.62 Australian dollars in early October. The company operates realestate.com.au, Australia's leading property website, and analysts say it has strong pricing power even as higher interest rates cool the housing market.

7. Mineral Resources (MIN)

UBS renewed its buy rating on the mining services and lithium company with a price target of 74 Australian dollars.

The shares recently traded around 50.89 Australian dollars. Mineral Resources has faced volatility tied to lithium prices and corporate governance issues, but UBS sees significant upside.

8. Capricorn Metals (CMM)

Bell Potter upgraded the gold miner to a buy rating with a price target of 18.10 Australian dollars after a pullback in the share price.

"CMM is unhedged and debt free, fully funded to grow production from ~120kozpa to +400kozpa in FY29," the broker said in a note, referring to a planned increase in annual gold output from about 120,000 ounces to more than 400,000 ounces.

Gold prices have remained near historic highs amid geopolitical tensions, supporting miners.

9. Evolution Mining (EVN)

UBS upgraded the gold producer to a buy recommendation and raised its price target to 16 Australian dollars from 15.20 Australian dollars, implying potential upside of about 17% at the time.

Evolution is one of Australia's largest gold miners, with operations in Australia and Canada.

10. Telix Pharmaceuticals (TLX)

RBC Capital upgraded the radiopharmaceutical company to a buy rating and lifted its price target to 21 Australian dollars from 19 Australian dollars, implying about 33% upside at the time.

Telix recently agreed to acquire ITM, a global leader in therapeutic radioisotopes, for $1.65 billion upfront, a deal that would expand its cancer treatment pipeline.

Market backdrop

The broker calls come during a volatile period for Australian shares. The ASX 200 fell nearly 2% on Oct. 1 to a four-month low as global bond yields surged, with the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield recently hitting its highest level since 2002.

The Reserve Bank of Australia raised its cash rate to 4.6% last week, the highest since 2011, and Westpac expects another increase in November. Consumer sentiment fell 4.7% in October to one of its weakest readings in decades.

Higher interest rates tend to weigh on property and growth stocks, which helps explain why several of the brokers' top picks, including Goodman and WiseTech, have fallen sharply this year.

On the other hand, high gold prices and demand for AI infrastructure have supported miners and data center-linked companies.

Risks to consider

Analyst price targets are estimates and frequently change. Brokers sometimes disagree sharply on the same stock, and targets can be cut quickly if conditions change.

For example, Bell Potter recently upgraded defense technology company Codan to buy with a 60 Australian dollar target, but the stock has since rallied above that level, illustrating how quickly targets can be overtaken by market moves.

Investors are also watching global risks, including the conflict involving Iran, oil prices near $100 a barrel and the direction of U.S. interest rates.

Upcoming catalysts include quarterly production reports from miners, annual general meetings later this month and in November, and the RBA's Nov. 2-3 policy meeting.

Brokers' views are likely to keep shifting as companies update investors and economic data comes in.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.