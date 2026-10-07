Maas Group Holdings Shares Slide Nearly 6 Percent to A$6.39 as a $1.7 Billion Sale Awaits Settlement

Maas Group Holdings shares fell nearly 6 percent on Wednesday, giving back part of a run toward a 52-week high as investors waited on a construction-materials sale the company has said is due to settle this month.

The stock traded at A$6.39, down A$0.39, or 5.75 percent. It closed Tuesday at A$6.78 after a session that had already taken it from an intraday high of A$7.15 to A$6.75. The 52-week range is A$3.65 to A$7.25. The shares are still up about 50 percent over the year. Five analysts rate the stock a strong buy, with an average target of A$7.08. At A$6.39 the gap to that target is about 11 percent. The next earnings date is estimated for Nov. 24.

No filing on Wednesday explained the drop. The transaction in front of the stock is the one announced in February: the sale of the construction-materials division to Heidelberg Materials Australia for cash of up to A$1.703 billion. That figure includes A$120 million of contingent consideration tied to post-completion milestones and is subject to purchase-price adjustments. The company has said the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has approved the deal and that settlement is on track for October, still subject to conditions including foreign-investment approval and a shareholder vote.

The year being sold against was a record on the company's own numbers. Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization were A$300.3 million in fiscal 2026, up 37 percent and inside an upgraded guidance range of A$300 million to A$310 million. Underlying revenue rose 27 percent to A$1.264 billion. Underlying net profit rose 57 percent to A$123.4 million. Underlying earnings per share rose 51 percent to 34.2 cents. Statutory profit attributable to owners was A$136.1 million, up 89 percent. Leverage at June 30 was 2.6 times, inside a target of 2 to 3. Cash conversion was 93 percent.

Continuing operations, the business that remains if the materials sale closes, produced underlying EBITDA of A$184.9 million. Stripping a A$41.7 million investment uplift, most of it a A$40.2 million mark on the Firmus stake, continuing EBITDA was A$143.3 million, up 37 percent and above the A$130 million to A$135 million guidance given in August. Civil construction and hire rose 64 percent to A$65.1 million of underlying EBITDA, on electrical work, data-center and energy-infrastructure jobs, and better use of the plant-hire fleet. Electrical manufacturing work in hand was about A$1.2 billion, to be delivered over 18 months. Residential real estate underlying EBITDA rose 44 percent to A$31.8 million, with about 200 lot settlements carried in and A$158.3 million of property sales under contract.

Wednesday's decline is a price move on that setup, not a new number. A stock that touched A$7.25 in the past year and A$7.15 this week is being asked to hold a valuation while a A$1.7 billion check is still conditional. Enterprise value is about A$3.5 billion against a market value near A$2.2 billion at recent prices, a gap that is mostly debt the sale is meant to address. The dividend is 7 cents, a yield near 1 percent. The beta is about 0.36. A 6 percent day is large for that beta and small against the year's gain.

The settlement, if it lands in October on the terms described, is the event that turns the February announcement into cash. Until the vote, the foreign-investment decision and the adjustments are done, A$6.39 is a market marking the wait. The earnings the company has already reported did not change on Wednesday. The timetable did not either.