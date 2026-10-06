PYC Therapeutics Shares Jump 5% as Investors Bet on Kidney Disease Data From RNA Drug Developer This Year

SYDNEY — Shares of PYC Therapeutics rose more than 5% on Tuesday, extending a strong run for the Perth-based RNA drug developer as investors position ahead of a key data readout for its experimental treatment for an inherited kidney disease.

The stock climbed 13 Australian cents, or 5.10%, to close at 2.68 Australian dollars on the Australian Securities Exchange. The gain lifted the company's market value to about 2.6 billion Australian dollars.

The company did not release any new announcement on Tuesday. The move came as health care stocks broadly advanced, with the sector rising 0.63% as the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.57% to post its third straight session of gains.

PYC's shares have more than doubled over the past year, making it one of the standout performers in the Australian health care sector.

Kidney disease program in focus

Investor attention has centered on PYC-003, the company's drug candidate for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, one of the most common inherited kidney disorders.

The disease causes fluid-filled cysts to form and grow in the kidneys, gradually crowding out healthy tissue and reducing kidney function. Many patients eventually require dialysis or a kidney transplant. Current treatment options are limited and largely aim to slow cyst growth or manage complications such as high blood pressure.

PYC's drug is designed to address the underlying genetic cause of the disease in patients whose condition stems from a mutation in a specific gene.

In September, PYC said the first patient had been dosed in an open-label extension of its ongoing multiple-ascending dose study of PYC-003. The extension allows patients who complete the main study to continue receiving the drug every few weeks over a longer period, a timeline designed to mirror the registrational trial the company plans to run next.

The first patient in the extension had already completed several months of dosing in the main study before rolling over, allowing the company to collect longer-term safety and tolerability data.

Long-term data is particularly important for chronic diseases such as polycystic kidney disease, where patients would likely take a treatment for many years.

Next data readout

The next major milestone for the company is the release of safety and efficacy data from the earlier single ascending dose study of PYC-003, which is expected to be presented before the end of this calendar year.

Data from the multiple-ascending dose study and its extension are expected next year.

Investors are likely to focus on measures of kidney volume and kidney function, along with safety, when assessing the early results.

PYC has outlined a pathway in which successful completion of the current dosing study, followed by agreement with regulators, would lead to a combined mid-to-late-stage registrational trial intended to support an application for approval. That plan remains subject to regulatory agreement, and timelines could change.

The delivery challenge

PYC's main point of difference is its proprietary drug delivery platform, which is designed to improve the potency of RNA-based precision medicines inside target cells.

Delivering RNA medicines to the right cells is one of the biggest hurdles in the field. Many earlier RNA drugs worked best in the liver, where delivery is easier, while other organs such as the kidneys and eyes have proved more difficult to reach.

If PYC's kidney data show that its approach works, analysts say it could strengthen the case for the platform across the company's other programs and potentially attract interest from larger pharmaceutical companies. Global drugmakers have shown a willingness to pay substantial sums for promising RNA technologies.

Broader pipeline

Beyond kidney disease, PYC is developing treatments for several other rare genetic disorders.

Its PYC-001 candidate targets autosomal dominant optic atrophy, a genetic eye disease that causes progressive vision loss, and is in a multiple-ascending dose study. The company presented data from that program in early September.

PYC is also developing VP-001 for retinitis pigmentosa type 11, an inherited condition that causes progressive blindness, and PYC-002 for Phelan-McDermid syndrome, a rare neurodevelopmental disorder.

The company focuses on monogenic diseases, which are caused by a mutation in a single gene. PYC has said such conditions have a higher likelihood of success in clinical development than the industry average.

Index inclusion and share register

PYC joined the S&P/ASX 300 index at the September quarterly rebalance, reflecting the sharp rise in its market value. Index inclusion typically brings demand from passive funds that track the benchmark and can improve trading liquidity, though it can also add volatility around rebalance dates.

In early September, the company also lodged a notice that a large shareholder had ceased to be a substantial holder, a common development following a strong share price rally.

Financial position

PYC remains a clinical-stage company and is not yet profitable. For the 2026 fiscal year, it reported revenue of about 26 million Australian dollars and a net loss of about 43.3 million Australian dollars, a smaller loss than the previous year.

Registrational trials in kidney disease are typically long and costly, because they need to show effects on kidney function or accepted surrogate measures over an extended period. Analysts say the company's higher share price gives it more flexibility to raise capital, while partnering with a larger drugmaker remains another potential route to fund late-stage development.

About PYC

PYC Therapeutics, formerly known as Phylogica, changed its name in November 2019. The company is based at the Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research in Nedlands, Western Australia.

The single ascending dose data for PYC-003 is the next major catalyst for the stock. After that, investors will watch progress in the extension study, discussions with regulators about the registrational trial design and updates from the company's eye disease and neurodevelopmental programs.

Given the stock's strong gains over the past year, analysts note that expectations are now high, and the upcoming data will be judged against a demanding benchmark.

Biotechnology stocks are known for sharp price swings around clinical results, and PYC's shares could move significantly in either direction once the kidney data is released.