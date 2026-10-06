Chipotle Shares Slide Nearly 4 Percent to $31.08 as a Target Cut and Unconfirmed Deal Talk Weigh on the Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares fell nearly 4 percent on Monday, sliding toward the bottom of their 52-week range as a fresh price-target cut and an unconfirmed deal rumor landed on a stock already priced for a slow year.

The shares traded at $31.08, down $1.28, or 3.97 percent. Other screens showed them as low as about $30.56, down more than 5 percent. Friday's close was $32.36. The 52-week range is about $28.04 to $42.82. The market value is near $39 billion. The next earnings report is scheduled for Oct. 28.

JPMorgan lowered its target to $37 from $40 in recent days, a cut that still sits above the market price and below an average analyst target near $44 from about 35 analysts who rate the stock a buy. A rumor about the company was flagged in Ben Harrington's Betaville blog, which tracks merger talk. No bidder has been named, and Chipotle has not commented. A blog item is not a deal.

The operating record the stock is trading is the slower one. Comparable sales have been about flat on the company's own caution, with traffic soft among the younger and lower-income customers who used to add the extra visit. Restaurant-level margin has been squeezed by beef and freight. Management has guided cost of sales in a mid-single-digit range before a second-half easing, and labor in the mid-20s as a share of sales. Pricing has been held to about 1 to 2 percent. That is not enough to cover a cost line if transactions do not return.

Chief Executive Scott Boatwright has also slowed the store-opening pace. Chipotle is still targeting 7,000 North American restaurants and has talked about doubling that globally over 10 to 15 years. The near-term number is lower than he once wanted. "I thought at some point we would probably push up into 400 (net new) restaurants annually. I have since changed my mind and decided 350s are really solid numbers," he said at an industry event. "You can never grow faster than your people capabilities will allow."

The limited-time menu is the traffic tool. Boatwright has said the chain would lift major limited-time offers from two a year to three or four in 2026. The company has said guests who buy one increase frequency and spend over the following year compared with guests who do not. Chicken al Pastor, brought back as the most-requested protein offer, is the example. A sauce launch is not a same-store sales print.

Monday's drop does not require the rumor. A stock at $31 against a $44 average target is a market that does not believe the recovery case yet. The multiple is still about 30 times trailing earnings, which is not a distressed restaurant multiple. It is a growth multiple with the growth paused. New stores at 350 a year still add revenue. They do not fix a flat comparable if the existing stores are the profit pool.

What would change the tape is the Oct. 28 report: transactions, not just sales, and a margin that has stopped giving back the price increase to beef. Until then the stock is trading the caution Boatwright has already given, plus a target cut, plus a deal whisper nobody has confirmed. At $31.08 the whisper is not the valuation. The valuation is the traffic.