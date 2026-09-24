Chipotle Enlists Palantir to Score Store Food-Safety Risk After Jalapeño Salmonella Scare

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Chipotle Mexican Grill is piloting software from Palantir Technologies that scores restaurants on food-safety risk, the chain confirmed, after a summer in which it pulled jalapeños tied to a salmonella investigation.

Laurie Schalow, Chipotle's chief corporate affairs and food safety officer, said in a statement provided to Newsweek: "Chipotle is piloting a new Food Safety Risk Management Platform designed to provide a more consistent and centralized view of food safety risk across our restaurants. The platform brings key information together in one place, enabling our teams to more effectively identify trends, prioritize follow-up and make proactive, data-informed decisions. This is another example of how we continue to invest in tools and technology that support our commitment to food safety."

WIRED reported Sept. 16 that screenshots showed a "food safety risk platform" on Palantir's Foundry system. The tool appeared to weigh health-department scores, pest incidents and employee illnesses and assign each store a risk level. WIRED said it was not known when the work started or how many restaurants were using it. Palantir did not immediately comment to that outlet. Chipotle spokesperson Erin Wolford confirmed the project to WIRED and declined to say more.

Read more Taco Bell Ditches Lettuce, Offers $1 Deals to Win Back Wary Customers After Nationwide Cyclospora Outbreak Taco Bell Ditches Lettuce, Offers $1 Deals to Win Back Wary Customers After Nationwide Cyclospora Outbreak

The pilot follows a year in which U.S. regulators logged a heavy foodborne-illness load. WIRED cited Food and Drug Administration figures of more than 12,800 outbreak-linked illnesses so far in 2026, most of them from a large cyclospora outbreak tied to iceberg lettuce. Chipotle does not serve shredded iceberg and was not pulled into that recall.

Jalapeños were a different problem. In July, Chipotle stopped using peppers from a supplier later linked to a salmonella outbreak that WIRED said sickened more than 430 people. Nation's Restaurant News quoted the company saying that after learning of a potential outbreak it "immediately initiated our ingredient traceability system and was able to identify jalapeños as a potential common ingredient from a common lot, and the restaurants where it was distributed." Newsweek reported Chipotle tied the peppers to a grower in Sinaloa, Mexico.

A federal lawsuit filed in Minnesota in August alleged Chipotle produce caused Salmonella Javiana illnesses and cited more than 200 cases nationally. That complaint is an allegation in court, not a finding in this report. Chipotle's public step was the ingredient pull and the later confirmation of the Palantir pilot.

Palantir already sells Foundry into food companies. WIRED noted work with Tyson, General Mills and the purchasing cooperative that serves Wendy's. Foundry is a data platform that combines records from different systems into one operating picture. For Chipotle, that picture is store-level risk: inspection grades, pests, sick workers and whatever else the chain feeds the model.

The company did not publish the scoring formula, thresholds that trigger a visit or whether franchisees and managers see the same dashboard as headquarters. It did not say whether employee-illness fields include names or only counts. Those details matter to workers and to anyone who worries about a defense contractor's software sitting on restaurant HR data. They are not in the statements Chipotle released.

Schalow's language is operational: consistent view, trends, prioritize follow-up, data-informed decisions. That is a description of a dashboard, not a guarantee that the next pepper lot will be clean. Traceability already let Chipotle name a jalapeño lot and the stores that received it. Palantir's role, as described, is to rank which locations look sloppy before an inspector or a lab does.

Chipotle's food-safety history is long and public: earlier outbreaks, a 2015-era slump, criminal and civil cases over adulterated food in prior years. The chain rebuilt procedures and marketing around fresh prep and supplier tracking. The 2026 jalapeño action is the company pointing to that tracking as proof it can move faster than a recall notice. The Palantir pilot is the next layer: score the stores, not just the trucks.

Whether scores change behavior is the open question. A restaurant with a high pest count and a low inspection grade is already a problem on paper. Software can surface it sooner. It cannot wash a cutting board. Chipotle framed the project as another investment in tools. WIRED framed it as arriving in a brutal summer for produce. Both can be true.

Palantir's government work, including immigration systems, is a separate political fight. Chipotle's statement does not address that. The confirmed facts are narrower: a Foundry-based Food Safety Risk Management Platform is in pilot; it is meant to centralize risk signals; jalapeños from one lot came off the line after a salmonella link; iceberg lettuce was someone else's outbreak.

Until Chipotle says how many stores are live and what a red score requires a manager to do by close of business, the partnership is a software pilot with a food-safety label. The statement from Schalow is the company's last word so far. The outbreak numbers are the year's backdrop. The next test is whether the scoreboard catches the next lot before guests do.