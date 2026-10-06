Coca-Cola Consolidated Shares Edge Up to $192.81 Ahead of October Earnings After Strong First-Half Sales

Coca-Cola Consolidated shares rose 0.4 percent on Monday, a small move in a bottler that is still trading on a strong first half and a third-quarter report due later this month.

The stock changed hands at $192.81, up $0.77, or 0.40 percent. The 52-week range runs from about $114 to $219.65. The market value is near $12.7 billion. Trailing earnings are about $7.50 a share, a price-earnings ratio in the mid-20s. The annual dividend is $1 a share, a yield of about 0.5 percent. The next earnings date is estimated for Oct. 28.

This is the Charlotte bottler, not Coca-Cola Co. in Atlanta. Coca-Cola Consolidated makes, sells and distributes Coca-Cola products across a large piece of the United States. Its results move with case volume, price and the cost of cans, not with the concentrate margin the brand owner reports.

The last full set of figures is the second quarter, reported Aug. 5. Net sales rose 10.6 percent to $2.1 billion. Volume rose 7.6 percent. Gross profit was $778 million, up 5 percent. First-half volume rose 10.3 percent. First-half operating income was $509 million, up 10 percent, or 4 percent on an adjusted basis. The company paid down $275 million of debt in the first half. Second-quarter earnings were $2.83 a share on the company's reported basis. Higher aluminum costs pressed the margin even as sales rose.

"We delivered a very strong second quarter, with volume growth of 7.6% and revenue growth of 10.6%, as enthusiasm around America250 and the FIFA World Cup helped drive robust demand across our portfolio," Chairman and Chief Executive J. Frank Harrison III said. "While driving strong operating results, we remained focused on improving the strength of our balance sheet, paying down $275 million of our debt in the first half of the year. I could not be more proud of our team for their steady focus on excellence every day, which is evident in the continued strength of our business results."

The company also tied part of the volume comparison to the calendar. The Fourth of July holiday fell differently than in 2025, an effect it estimated at about 1 percent of total volume. Pricing and the mix of what sold did the rest of the sales gain, alongside the cases.

A $35 million expansion of bottling in Indianapolis has been the other recent operating item, capacity rather than a quarter. It does not change Monday's tape. It is the sort of spend a bottler makes when volume is up 8 to 10 percent and the can line is the constraint.

Monday's 0.4 percent is not a verdict on any of that. The stock is off its $219 high and well above its $114 low, in a name with a beta near 0.5. It does not trade like a technology stock. It trades like a regional distributor with a brand owner's portfolio, a debt balance it has been cutting, and a can-cost line that ate into the gross-margin gain even in a strong quarter.

The October report is the test of whether the summer held. America250 promotions and World Cup demand were the company's explanation for the second quarter. Those events do not run all year. Aluminum does. If volume cools and can costs do not, the 5 percent gross-profit gain against an 11 percent sales gain is the pattern to watch. Harrison's case was demand plus a smaller debt load. The share price at $192.81 says the market is waiting to see the third quarter before it adds to either.