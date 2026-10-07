PYC Therapeutics Shares Slide Nearly 8% as Biotech Gives Back Gains Ahead of Key Kidney Disease Data

SYDNEY — Shares of PYC Therapeutics fell nearly 8% on Wednesday, erasing the previous session's gains as the Perth-based RNA drug developer's volatile run continued ahead of an important clinical data readout for its experimental kidney disease treatment.

The stock dropped 21 Australian cents, or 7.84%, to close at 2.47 Australian dollars on the Australian Securities Exchange. The decline more than wiped out Tuesday's 5.1% gain, when the shares rose to 2.68 Australian dollars.

The fall reduced the company's market value to roughly 2.4 billion Australian dollars, based on about 983.5 million shares outstanding.

The company did not appear to release any new announcement explaining the move.

Volatile stretch

Wednesday's decline extends a choppy period for the stock, which has swung sharply in recent weeks after a strong rally.

PYC shares surged 11.25% on Sept. 18 on heavy trading volume of nearly 52 million shares, around the time the company was added to the S&P/ASX 300 index at the September quarterly rebalance. The stock then climbed to an intraday high of 2.93 Australian dollars on Sept. 21, the top of its 52-week range.

Since then, the shares have drifted lower. The stock fell in five of the six sessions between Sept. 25 and Oct. 2, including a 6.34% drop on Oct. 1, before rebounding on Monday and Tuesday.

Even after Wednesday's drop, PYC shares remain far above their 52-week low of 1.05 Australian dollars and have more than doubled over the past year, making the company one of the standout performers in the Australian health care sector.

Index inclusion can add volatility to a stock, as passive funds that track a benchmark buy shares around rebalance dates and trading activity can shift afterward. The company also disclosed in early September that a large shareholder had ceased to be a substantial holder, a common development after a strong run.

Kidney disease data in focus

Investor attention remains centered on PYC-003, the company's drug candidate for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, one of the most common inherited kidney disorders.

The disease causes fluid-filled cysts to form and grow in the kidneys, gradually reducing kidney function. Many patients eventually require dialysis or a kidney transplant, and current treatments mainly aim to slow cyst growth or manage complications.

PYC's drug is designed to target the underlying genetic cause of the disease in patients whose condition is driven by a mutation in a specific gene.

Safety and efficacy data from the drug's single ascending dose study are expected to be presented before the end of this calendar year, making it the most important near-term milestone for the company. Data from the ongoing multiple-ascending dose study and its open-label extension are expected next year.

In September, PYC said it had dosed the first patient in the open-label extension, which allows patients who complete the main study to continue receiving the drug over a longer period. That design is intended to mirror the duration of a planned registrational trial.

Biotechnology stocks often trade sharply ahead of major clinical results, as investors adjust positions based on expectations and risk. With the stock having rallied strongly over the past year, analysts note that expectations for the upcoming data are high.

Platform technology

PYC's main point of difference is its proprietary drug delivery platform, designed to improve the potency of RNA-based precision medicines inside target cells.

Getting RNA medicines into cells outside the liver has been one of the biggest challenges in the field. If PYC's kidney data support its approach, it could strengthen the case for the platform across the company's other programs and potentially attract partnership interest from larger drugmakers.

Broader pipeline

Beyond kidney disease, PYC is developing PYC-001 for autosomal dominant optic atrophy, a genetic eye disease that causes progressive vision loss. The company presented data from that program in early September.

It is also developing VP-001 for retinitis pigmentosa type 11, an inherited condition that causes progressive blindness, and PYC-002 for Phelan-McDermid syndrome, a rare neurodevelopmental disorder.

The company focuses on monogenic diseases, which are caused by a mutation in a single gene and which PYC says have a higher likelihood of success in clinical development than the industry average.

Financial position

PYC remains a clinical-stage company without approved products. For the 2026 fiscal year, it reported revenue of about 26 million Australian dollars and a net loss of about 43.3 million Australian dollars.

The company has a strong cash position relative to its liabilities, according to market data, which gives it flexibility to fund its clinical programs. Registrational trials in kidney disease are typically long and costly, however, and investors will watch closely for any capital raising or partnership.

Analysts covering the stock have a consensus price target of about 3.41 Australian dollars, according to market data provider Stockopedia, well above Wednesday's closing price.

About PYC

PYC Therapeutics, formerly known as Phylogica, changed its name in November 2019. The company is based at the Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research in Nedlands, Western Australia.

The single ascending dose data for PYC-003 remains the key catalyst for the stock in the coming months. Investors will also watch for updates on the extension study, discussions with regulators about the design of a registrational trial and progress in the company's other programs.

Given the stock's sharp moves in recent weeks, further volatility is likely as the data readout approaches.