Intel Stock Plunges Nearly 30% After Weak Forecast, Analysts Weigh Whether Dip Offers Buying Opportunity

Intel shares suffered one of their steepest single-day declines in decades on Oct. 30, falling 28.6% to close at $65.76 after the company issued fourth-quarter guidance well below Wall Street expectations. The drop wiped out more than $140 billion in market value in a single session and left the stock more than 50% below its 2026 peak near $141 reached in June, prompting renewed debate among investors and analysts over whether the sell-off has created a meaningful entry point.

The Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker reported third-quarter revenue of $16.5 billion, up 21% from a year earlier, with non-GAAP earnings of 52 cents a share that topped estimates. Growth was driven by its data center and AI segment, which jumped 78% to $7.3 billion. Client computing revenue, however, fell 5% to $8.1 billion as higher memory prices and constrained IT budgets weighed on personal-computer demand.

The outlook overshadowed the results. Intel projected fourth-quarter revenue of $15 billion to $16 billion and non-GAAP earnings of 25 cents a share, short of consensus forecasts near $17 billion in sales and 43 cents in earnings. The company also expects the personal-computer market to contract about 12% in 2026 and another 10% in 2027 as memory shortages keep prices elevated. An accident earlier in October at a fabrication plant in Israel is expected to reduce revenue by roughly $300 million to $600 million across two quarters, according to company statements.

Chief Executive Lip-Bu Tan, who took the role in March 2025, addressed the shortfall on the earnings call. "I'm disappointed that we were not able to meet strong customer demand in this quarter," he said. "We face near-term challenges, including manufacturing supply shortages, the unprecedented memory crunch, and the resulting softness in PC demand." In prepared remarks, Tan added that demand for Intel's CPUs remains robust despite PC-industry headwinds and that the company's immediate priority is unlocking additional supply to meet "extraordinary" demand for its Xeon server processors.

Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner noted that the PC slowdown is expected to persist at least through the first half of next year and that the company does not anticipate positive free cash flow in 2026 amid elevated capital spending to expand manufacturing capacity. Gross margins are projected to decline in the fourth quarter as the mix shifts and costs rise.

The sharp decline has divided Wall Street. In the days after the report, several firms downgraded the stock or cut price targets. Bank of America, Roth Capital, Seaport Research Partners and Freedom Broker moved to neutral or hold ratings. JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs maintained neutral stances while lowering targets. Consensus ratings now lean toward hold, with average price targets ranging roughly from the mid-$90s to around $100, still implying significant upside from the current level near $66. A smaller group of analysts, including those at Citi and Evercore, retained buy or outperform ratings, citing the long-term potential of Intel's data-center business and its manufacturing turnaround under Tan.

Supporters of the shares point to several factors. Data-center and AI-related revenue has grown rapidly as cloud and enterprise customers increase spending on servers. Intel has said server CPU demand has been among the strongest in 15 years, though manufacturing and packaging constraints have limited its ability to fully capitalize. The company has also made progress on process technology yields and has attracted strategic investments, including earlier stakes from Nvidia and SoftBank as well as U.S. government support tied to the CHIPS Act. After a multiyear decline in relative competitiveness, some investors view the current valuation—following a drop of more than half from the June high—as more reasonable relative to expected earnings recovery if supply constraints ease and the PC market stabilizes.

Skeptics counter that the risks remain substantial. The personal-computer segment still accounts for a large portion of revenue, and management has warned that elevated memory prices could keep the market soft into 2027. Manufacturing capacity limitations, substrate shortages and the recent Israel plant disruption have constrained server-chip output at a time when demand is high. Heavy capital expenditures and the expectation of negative free cash flow this year raise questions about the pace and cost of the multiyear foundry and process-technology recovery. Several analysts have noted that even strong AI-related growth has not yet offset these near-term pressures sufficiently to support the higher valuations the stock carried earlier in the year.

As of early November, Intel shares traded near $65–66 after a modest recovery from the Oct. 30 close, remaining well below levels seen through most of the summer. Year-to-date performance was still positive before the latest sell-off, reflecting earlier gains tied to turnaround optimism and AI-related demand. The stock's 52-week range has stretched from roughly $33 to more than $142.

Whether the current price represents an attractive opportunity depends on investors' time horizons and tolerance for execution risk. Analysts who remain constructive emphasize the structural growth in data-center computing and Intel's efforts to regain process leadership and foundry relevance. Those urging caution highlight the prolonged PC weakness, ongoing supply constraints and the still-unproven nature of the broader manufacturing recovery. No clear consensus has emerged on the timing of a sustained rebound, leaving the shares subject to further volatility as the company works through its near-term challenges.