NEW YORK — Jensen Huang's admission of an extramarital affair has led some investors to ask an unusual question: if the Nvidia chief executive and his wife of more than four decades were to divorce, would shareholders end up paying for it?

The short answer from the public record is no, at least not directly. A divorce settlement would be paid out of Huang's personal wealth, not Nvidia's treasury. Investors could still be affected indirectly, though, through stock sales, management distraction and questions about leadership.

There is no indication that a divorce is underway. Lori Huang has not publicly responded to the allegations, and no verified public announcement establishes that the couple has separated or filed for divorce.

Nvidia's money is not Huang's money

The most important distinction is between the company and its founder. Nvidia is a public company owned by its shareholders. Huang owns a stake in it, and any division of marital property would involve his personal holdings, not company cash.

Huang owned 870 million shares, equal to 3.58% of the company, as of March 23, 2026, according to Nvidia's 2026 proxy statement. Roughly 97% of his fortune consists of Nvidia stock.

Transferring shares from one spouse to another would not create new shares or dilute other investors. The number of Nvidia shares outstanding would stay the same; only the name on part of Huang's stake would change.

How big could a settlement be?

Estimates are speculative and depend on facts that are not public, such as whether the couple has a prenuptial or postnuptial agreement. One widely circulated analysis noted that Nvidia was founded in 1993, after the two married, a relevant point because California treats most property acquired during a marriage as community property.

That analysis put a hypothetical figure on it. It estimated that under California law Lori Huang could be entitled to at least $62.5 billion worth of Nvidia shares in a divorce, which would be the second-largest divorce settlement in history. The estimate rests on several assumptions. They are that the couple divorces, has no property agreement, that all shares are deemed marital property and that they are divided equally.

Much of Huang's stake is also held through trusts. The analysis noted that some shares are held through irrevocable trusts, which involve more complex asset management than revocable trusts and LLCs.

The real risk: stock sales

The main way a divorce could affect other shareholders is if a large block of shares were sold. Selling billions of dollars of stock in a short period could weigh on the price.

That risk worried investors in an earlier high-profile case. When Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos announced their divorce in 2019, some worried that Jeff Bezos could wind up with less Amazon voting power or that either of them would liquidate large positions.

The outcome was far calmer. The settlement gave Jeff Bezos sole voting authority over the shares, except those MacKenzie Bezos sold on the open market or donated to qualifying charitable organizations. Amazon shares closed down 0.1% on the day the settlement was announced.

Divorce settlements often transfer stock rather than require sales, so a spouse who receives shares is not obligated to sell them. Any sales by a corporate insider or a large holder would also typically be disclosed in regulatory filings, giving the market visibility.

No battle for control

Unlike some tech giants, Nvidia has no founder control structure that a divorce could disrupt. Nvidia uses a single-class share structure in which every share carries one vote. Huang's roughly 3.5% stake gives him significant influence but not voting control, unlike companies such as Meta or Alphabet, where founders hold supervoting shares.

Huang's stake is also much smaller than those of Nvidia's biggest investors. BlackRock holds 7.43% and Vanguard 7.31%, according to the 2026 proxy statement.

Even if Huang's holdings were split in half, the change in Nvidia's ownership structure would be modest compared with the company's total value.

The bigger concern: leadership

For investors, the larger risk is less about money changing hands and more about Huang's ability to keep running the company at full strength. The scandal has raised questions about the company's leadership at a firm with no named succession plan.

Nvidia has moved to reassure investors. Its board said it has "no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised," while opening an independent inquiry into reports that Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort. The board is not seeking Huang's removal as CEO.

Factors that matter more to the stock in the near term include the board's investigation, a planned congressional briefing and the company's quarterly earnings on Nov. 17.

The bottom line

A divorce would not cost Nvidia or its shareholders anything directly, since any settlement would come from Huang's personal assets. The potential effects on investors are indirect: the possibility of large share sales, uncertainty around leadership and the distraction of a high-profile personal dispute.

History suggests markets tend to look past founders' divorces when control and management remain stable, as in the Bezos case. Whether that holds for Nvidia will depend on how the current controversy unfolds, and no divorce has been announced.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not legal or investment advice.