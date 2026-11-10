KEY POINTS **Nvidia Board Opens Independent Probe Into CEO Jensen Huang After Affair Admission Linked to Alleged Chinese Spy** SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Nvidia's board of directors opened an independent investigation on Nov. 8 into whether Chief Executive Jensen Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort, hours after the company's founder admitted in a message to employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife. The board said a committee of independent directors, assisted by outside counsel, would oversee the inquiry. "While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the Board's inquiry will examine all available information," the company said in a statement. The board added that it has confidence in Huang and his leadership team and that Huang fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating. Huang, 63, told employees in an internal memo that he had been unfaithful. "I owe my family and all of you an apology," he wrote. "I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry." He said he supports the investigation and will cooperate fully. In additional remarks, he stated, "I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America's national security." The company said Huang will remain CEO without interruption during the review. The investigation follows reporting by The New York Times that U.S. intelligence officials concluded Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen and executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, had been recruited to gather information for the Chinese government. The two Huangs are not related. Megaspeed has been a significant customer of Nvidia, purchasing more than $4.8 billion in chips over two years, according to the Times. U.S. authorities have examined whether the company helped facilitate access to advanced artificial-intelligence processors for entities in China, potentially circumventing export restrictions. Nvidia has previously described interactions between the two as not unusual in the context of customer relationships. The company has said it does not share classified information with customers. Megaspeed has said its current leadership takes the allegations seriously and is committed to establishing the facts. U.S. export controls have long limited the sale of Nvidia's most advanced chips to China. The company dominates the market for the graphics processors that power large-scale artificial-intelligence training and inference. Its market capitalization has at times exceeded $4 trillion, making Huang one of the most prominent figures in the global technology industry and a frequent participant in discussions between the Trump administration and Chinese officials. Nvidia shares fell roughly 5 percent on Nov. 9, the first full trading day after the board's announcement, erasing hundreds of billions of dollars in market value. Analysts noted that the probe raises questions about leadership continuity at a company whose identity has been closely tied to its longtime chief executive, though several observed that Huang has led Nvidia since its founding in 1993. House Republicans requested a closed-door briefing with Huang for Nov. 18. The request came from the chairs of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, and the House Intelligence Committee. They cited national-security concerns related to the reported relationship and access to sensitive U.S. technology. President Donald Trump has publicly expressed support for Huang remaining in his role. He described Huang as an "honorable guy" and said he believed the executive should stay as chief executive. The Commerce Department had previously examined Megaspeed's activities. According to the Times, that inquiry was later transferred to the Justice Department, which is conducting a criminal investigation into the company. Nvidia's general counsel had sought information about the matter from Commerce officials. The company has said it regularly consults with the government to answer questions and prevent improper diversion of its products while serving lawful customers. Huang's admission and the board's response mark an unusual public acknowledgment for a chief executive whose personal life has rarely drawn comparable attention. He and his wife, Lori Huang, have been married for more than 40 years. The couple has two children. Nvidia's statement emphasized that the investigation is independent of Huang's operational control. The company has not provided a timeline for completion of the review or indicated what specific steps the outside counsel will take. No charges have been filed against Huang or Alice Huang in connection with the reported intelligence concerns. The episode occurs against a backdrop of heightened scrutiny of technology supply chains and foreign influence efforts involving advanced semiconductors. U.S. officials have repeatedly warned that Chinese entities seek access to restricted chips through third-country intermediaries and that personal relationships can create vectors for intelligence collection. Huang has positioned Nvidia as a central supplier to the American artificial-intelligence ecosystem while also navigating the commercial importance of the Chinese market. The company has developed lower-performance chips for sale in China that comply with existing export rules. Those products have generated billions in revenue even as higher-end processors remain restricted. The board's decision to launch the probe on the same day as Huang's internal acknowledgment reflects the speed with which the allegations moved from intelligence reporting into public view. The Times' earlier reporting had already prompted questions from lawmakers. Huang's memo and the board's statement brought the personal and national-security dimensions into the open simultaneously. Investors and analysts will watch for any indication that the review expands beyond the specific relationship or produces findings that affect Huang's continued leadership. The board has so far stated it has no reason to believe secrets or national security were compromised and has reaffirmed its confidence in the current management team. Huang's public statements have focused on accountability for the personal conduct and cooperation with the review. He has not named Alice Huang in his employee memo. The company has not released additional details about the scope of the independent directors' work or the identity of the outside counsel. The investigation remains active. No further public updates have been issued beyond the initial board statement and Huang's message to staff. Congressional interest in a briefing continues, and the broader U.S. government inquiries into Megaspeed's chip purchases remain separate from the board's internal review. Nvidia has said the process will not slow the company's operations. Huang has continued in his role as the independent committee begins its examination of the available information.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Nvidia's board of directors opened an independent investigation on Nov. 8 into whether Chief Executive Jensen Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort, hours after the company's founder admitted in a message to employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife.

The board said a committee of independent directors, assisted by outside counsel, would oversee the inquiry. "While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the Board's inquiry will examine all available information," the company said in a statement. The board added that it has confidence in Huang and his leadership team and that Huang fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating.

Huang, 63, told employees in an internal memo that he had been unfaithful. "I owe my family and all of you an apology," he wrote. "I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry." He said he supports the investigation and will cooperate fully. In additional remarks, he stated, "I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America's national security."

The company said Huang will remain CEO without interruption during the review.

The investigation follows reporting by The New York Times that U.S. intelligence officials concluded Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen and executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, had been recruited to gather information for the Chinese government. The two Huangs are not related. Megaspeed has been a significant customer of Nvidia, purchasing more than $4.8 billion in chips over two years, according to the Times. U.S. authorities have examined whether the company helped facilitate access to advanced artificial-intelligence processors for entities in China, potentially circumventing export restrictions.

Nvidia has previously described interactions between the two as not unusual in the context of customer relationships. The company has said it does not share classified information with customers. Megaspeed has said its current leadership takes the allegations seriously and is committed to establishing the facts.

U.S. export controls have long limited the sale of Nvidia's most advanced chips to China. The company dominates the market for the graphics processors that power large-scale artificial-intelligence training and inference. Its market capitalization has at times exceeded $4 trillion, making Huang one of the most prominent figures in the global technology industry and a frequent participant in discussions between the Trump administration and Chinese officials.

Nvidia shares fell roughly 5 percent on Nov. 9, the first full trading day after the board's announcement, erasing hundreds of billions of dollars in market value. Analysts noted that the probe raises questions about leadership continuity at a company whose identity has been closely tied to its longtime chief executive, though several observed that Huang has led Nvidia since its founding in 1993.

House Republicans requested a closed-door briefing with Huang for Nov. 18. The request came from the chairs of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, and the House Intelligence Committee. They cited national-security concerns related to the reported relationship and access to sensitive U.S. technology.

President Donald Trump has publicly expressed support for Huang remaining in his role. He described Huang as an "honorable guy" and said he believed the executive should stay as chief executive.

The Commerce Department had previously examined Megaspeed's activities. According to the Times, that inquiry was later transferred to the Justice Department, which is conducting a criminal investigation into the company. Nvidia's general counsel had sought information about the matter from Commerce officials. The company has said it regularly consults with the government to answer questions and prevent improper diversion of its products while serving lawful customers.

Huang's admission and the board's response mark an unusual public acknowledgment for a chief executive whose personal life has rarely drawn comparable attention. He and his wife, Lori Huang, have been married for more than 40 years. The couple has two children.

Nvidia's statement emphasized that the investigation is independent of Huang's operational control. The company has not provided a timeline for completion of the review or indicated what specific steps the outside counsel will take. No charges have been filed against Huang or Alice Huang in connection with the reported intelligence concerns.

The episode occurs against a backdrop of heightened scrutiny of technology supply chains and foreign influence efforts involving advanced semiconductors. U.S. officials have repeatedly warned that Chinese entities seek access to restricted chips through third-country intermediaries and that personal relationships can create vectors for intelligence collection.

Huang has positioned Nvidia as a central supplier to the American artificial-intelligence ecosystem while also navigating the commercial importance of the Chinese market. The company has developed lower-performance chips for sale in China that comply with existing export rules. Those products have generated billions in revenue even as higher-end processors remain restricted.

The board's decision to launch the probe on the same day as Huang's internal acknowledgment reflects the speed with which the allegations moved from intelligence reporting into public view. The Times' earlier reporting had already prompted questions from lawmakers. Huang's memo and the board's statement brought the personal and national-security dimensions into the open simultaneously.

Investors and analysts will watch for any indication that the review expands beyond the specific relationship or produces findings that affect Huang's continued leadership. The board has so far stated it has no reason to believe secrets or national security were compromised and has reaffirmed its confidence in the current management team.

Huang's public statements have focused on accountability for the personal conduct and cooperation with the review. He has not named Alice Huang in his employee memo. The company has not released additional details about the scope of the independent directors' work or the identity of the outside counsel.

The investigation remains active. No further public updates have been issued beyond the initial board statement and Huang's message to staff. Congressional interest in a briefing continues, and the broader U.S. government inquiries into Megaspeed's chip purchases remain separate from the board's internal review.

Nvidia has said the process will not slow the company's operations. Huang has continued in his role as the independent committee begins its examination of the available information.