How Much Would Jensen Huang's Wife Get in a Divorce? Rough Estimates Range From $62 Billion to $81 Billion

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Jensen Huang's admission of an extramarital affair has set off widespread speculation about what a divorce could mean for the Nvidia chief executive and his wife of 41 years, Lori Huang. Estimates of a hypothetical settlement run as high as $81 billion.

But no divorce has been filed or announced, and legal and financial analysts say any real-world figure would depend on details that are not public.

No divorce filing was identified in the sources reviewed, no settlement has been reported, and Lori Huang has made no confirmed claim to any specific sum.

The $81 billion figure

The largest estimate circulating is based on simple math. Reports have estimated a theoretical $81.1 billion divorce settlement for Huang, based on his reported net worth of $162.2 billion according to Forbes figures cited by The Economic Times and Sports Chosun on Nov. 9.

That number assumes everything is split down the middle. The headline figure is half of $162.2 billion, if every dollar of Huang's fortune were treated as marital community property.

Analysts stress that real settlements rarely equal a simple half of present net worth, and the $81.1 billion figure remains a theoretical ceiling under the fullest reading of community-property rules.

The $62.6 billion figure

A narrower estimate focuses on Huang's Nvidia shares. Assuming those holdings are all deemed community property, Lori Huang could theoretically receive half, or approximately 335 million shares worth $62.6 billion at the company's Nov. 7 closing price.

Any settlement could involve cash or other assets rather than a transfer of hundreds of millions of shares, and the $62.6 billion estimate remains hypothetical.

Why California law matters

The couple's home state is central to the calculation. Under California Family Code Sections 760 and 2550, community property is generally divided equally in divorce proceedings, although valid agreements, separate property claims and the classification of individual assets can affect the outcome.

The timing of the marriage is a key factor. The couple married in 1985, eight years before Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993, meaning much of the fortune he accumulated through the company could be considered marital property.

Whether a prenuptial agreement exists is unknown. Huang has credited Lori with helping build Nvidia and managing their household finances, though it's unclear whether they signed a prenup or postnuptial agreement, according to Forbes.

The affair itself is not expected to change the math. Under California law, an admission of infidelity does not automatically determine how property is classified or divided. California is a no-fault divorce state, meaning courts generally do not consider which spouse caused the breakdown of the marriage when dividing property.

Trusts complicate the picture

Much of the family's wealth is held in complex structures. Huang owns about 3.3% of Nvidia, in his own name and in family trusts, according to a December 2025 filing cited by Bloomberg.

Some of those assets were placed in trusts long ago. The New York Times has reported that Huang and his wife set up an irrevocable trust in 2012, transferring Nvidia shares worth $7 million that have since grown to more than $3 billion. Assets in irrevocable trusts, often set up for children or estate planning, may be treated differently from shares held directly.

The couple also gives through a foundation. Through the Jen Hsun & Lori Huang Foundation, they have donated Nvidia shares worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Stock swings change the numbers daily

Any estimate is a moving target. Nvidia's extreme stock volatility makes any single-day valuation unreliable for settlement calculations. Forbes reported that Huang's estimated net worth dropped about $7.5 billion in the first half-hour of trading on Nov. 9 alone.

Different trackers also value his fortune differently. Bloomberg's Billionaires Index puts Huang's net worth at about $148 billion, below Forbes' estimate.

How it would compare

A settlement anywhere near these estimates would be among the largest ever. An $81.1 billion figure would potentially surpass the settlement MacKenzie Scott received after her divorce from Jeff Bezos. MacKenzie Scott received about 4% of Amazon's stock in 2019, a stake then valued at roughly $38 billion.

The backdrop

The speculation follows Huang's admission this week. He told employees he had been unfaithful to his wife, after reports linked him to a businesswoman U.S. intelligence officials suspect of working for China. Nvidia's board has opened an independent investigation, and Huang said he will remain CEO while it proceeds.

No divorce announced

No divorce proceedings have been officially announced, and whether Lori Huang intends to end the marriage remains unknown. Lori Huang has not publicly commented.

The couple have two adult children, both of whom work at Nvidia.