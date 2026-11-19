SHENZHEN, China — Chinese President Xi Jinping personally welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump at the airport in Shenzhen on Wednesday, greeting him with a handshake and an embrace on the red carpet in a rare gesture. Trump had arrived for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and historic three-way talks with Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Air Force One landed at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport at 4:42 p.m. local time, according to a pool report. Xi waited at the foot of the aircraft steps and embraced Trump as he stepped off the plane.

A red carpet was rolled out for the arrival. A military band played "The Star-Spangled Banner," and five jets flew overhead. The welcome also included troops and dancers, and a crowd chanted "warm welcome" in Mandarin.

President Donald Trump arrived in China for the APEC Summit, where Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed him with a handshake and embrace on the red carpet. pic.twitter.com/3sRUKh3U6A — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 18, 2026

A rare gesture

Xi's decision to greet Trump in person at the airport was highly unusual. CNN reported that it was a first for Xi in his current role.

Xi did not greet Trump personally at the airport during the U.S. president's visit to Beijing in May.

The warm welcome contrasted with the reception for Putin, who arrived in Shenzhen the same day and was met by Xi's chief of staff.

Analysts said the personal greeting underscored the importance Beijing places on its relationship with Washington, even as the two countries remain locked in disputes over trade and technology.

Neither leader made public remarks at the airport.

Handshake with Putin

Later Wednesday, Trump attended a welcome banquet for APEC leaders, where he shook hands and exchanged pleasantries with Putin as Xi looked on.

Xi, Trump, Putin and other leaders also posed for a group photo before the banquet.

Historic three-way talks

The main event comes Thursday, when Trump, Xi and Putin are set to hold historic trilateral talks.

The meeting is expected to focus on the war involving Iran, Russia's war in Ukraine and broader strategic stability, according to CNBC. Expectations for concrete outcomes are low.

Trump and Xi are also expected to hold two sit-down meetings on economic issues on Thursday, separate from the session that includes Putin. It will be their third meeting this year.

The South China Morning Post reported that U.S. exports of artificial intelligence chips to China, Iran and Ukraine are all expected to be on the agenda. The newspaper also reported that a meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was possible.

Chips in focus

Technology is likely to be a sensitive issue in the talks.

As Trump left Washington, his administration published proposed semiconductor export limits aimed at restricting China's access to advanced chips in data centers outside its borders.

The visit also comes amid turmoil at Nvidia, the world's most valuable chipmaker, whose co-founder Jensen Huang stepped down as chief executive last week. The company's chips have been at the center of U.S.-China tensions over AI technology.

Fresh from midterm losses

Trump arrives in China weeks after his Republican Party suffered a decisive defeat in the U.S. midterm elections, according to the South China Morning Post. Analysts will be watching whether the losses at home affect his approach abroad.

Meetings with Carney and Sheinbaum

Trump also met separately with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Wednesday, according to the White House. No summary of either meeting was immediately available.

Carney said Canada had "been making progress" in talks with the United States but stressed that any deal must be "in the interest of Canadians."

Sheinbaum posted a photo of her meeting with Trump and described it as "a very good meeting."

Philippines trade deal

Trump arrived in Shenzhen from Manila, where he spent about 24 hours and met Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In Manila on Wednesday, Trump announced a new trade agreement with the Philippines, though he gave no details.

"We've just consummated a very big trade deal, the biggest trade deal we've ever made, by far," Trump said.

"And we didn't know that that was going to take place, but it took place very quickly," he added.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for details of the agreement. Trump also signed a trade statement with Thailand, which he said would be finalized in "coming weeks."

Trump also promoted U.S. energy exports while in Manila.

"The United States is now the world's leading producer of oil and natural gas by a lot," he said.

APEC summit

The APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting runs Wednesday and Thursday in Shenzhen, the southern Chinese technology hub.

Leaders from APEC's 21 member economies are expected to discuss trade, artificial intelligence and supply-chain resilience, as economic uncertainty and rapid technological change shape the agenda.

The gathering comes at a tense time for the global economy, with the war involving Iran disrupting energy markets and concerns about the AI boom weighing on stock markets.

What's next

Thursday's talks between the three leaders will be closely watched for any progress on ending the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, and for any easing of U.S.-China tensions over trade and technology.

The meeting marks a rare moment in which the leaders of the world's three most powerful militaries will sit down together. Analysts caution that deep divisions among them make a major breakthrough unlikely.