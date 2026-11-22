MEXICO CITY — Mexican troops captured Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, an alleged drug kingpin known as "El Chapo Isidro" who is on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list, in a military operation that set off gunbattles, burning vehicles and highway blockades across northern Sinaloa state.

Mexico's Defense Ministry said Meza Flores was arrested Friday, Nov. 20, in the city of Guasave, Sinaloa. He had evaded authorities for more than a decade.

The ministry said the operation was carried out in coordination with U.S. intelligence agencies as part of bilateral cooperation. It did not name the agencies or say whether American personnel took part.

Elite units stormed property

The operation involved National Guard special forces known as the "Wolves" and army commandos known as the "Bats," with support from military personnel working with Sinaloa's state security authorities.

According to the military, troops came under gunfire and explosives when they entered the property where Meza Flores was found.

Troops also detained two other people: a man identified as Germán N, described as the organization's second-in-command, and José N, described as a financial operator. All three were flown to Mexico City and handed over to federal prosecutors.

Violence and panic

The arrest set off a wave of violence across northern Sinaloa. Suspected cartel gunmen clashed with security forces, vehicles were set on fire and roads were blocked.

Blockades were reported in Ahome, Guamúchil, Guasave and Navolato, and security forces worked to reopen highways. Sinaloa's Public Security Secretariat said federal personnel were attacked in Guasave and urged residents to stay indoors.

Gunfire also interrupted a Mexican Pacific League baseball game in Guasave. Fans fled the stadium as shots rang out nearby, and the game was suspended.

Military helicopters were still flying low over Guasave on Saturday as operations continued, according to local officials.

No casualty figures had been confirmed by authorities at the time of writing.

Who is El Chapo Isidro?

Meza Flores, born in 1982, is described by U.S. authorities as the leader of the Meza Flores Transnational Criminal Organization, based in Sinaloa.

He has been wanted in the United States on drug trafficking and firearms charges. He was first indicted in U.S. federal court in 2012, with a superseding indictment filed in November 2019.

The FBI added him to its Ten Most Wanted list in February 2025 and offered a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to his arrest.

At the time, then-Acting FBI Director Brian Driscoll said Meza Flores was "accused of spending the last 20 years flooding the U.S. with fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, and other deadly drugs."

Meza Flores has not been convicted of the charges, and he could not immediately be reached for comment through a lawyer.

He narrowly escaped capture before. In April 2010, an operation in the mountains of Choix, Sinaloa, left two soldiers and 12 of his gunmen dead.

Extradition expected

Mexico's Defense Ministry said Meza Flores faces an extradition order to the United States, the New York Post reported. It was not immediately clear when he might be transferred.

Mexico has extradited or transferred dozens of alleged cartel figures to the United States in recent years, amid pressure from Washington to curb the flow of fentanyl across the border.

A region at war

The arrest comes as Sinaloa remains gripped by violence. A war between rival factions of the Sinaloa Cartel has reportedly killed thousands of people in the state.

Authorities say the capture is a significant blow to organized crime in the region. Security analysts warn that the removal of a major leader can trigger power struggles and further violence as rivals compete for control.

The arrest is likely to be seen as a major win for security cooperation between Mexico and the United States, which has been a focus of the Trump administration.

What comes next

Meza Flores is expected to face legal proceedings in Mexico before any extradition to the United States. Federal authorities said security operations would continue in northern Sinaloa as they work to restore order.

Residents in affected areas were urged to follow official guidance and avoid unnecessary travel until the situation stabilizes.