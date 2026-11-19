The United States and Iran stepped up tit-for-tat strikes this week, with attacks reaching U.S. bases in the Gulf and shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The escalation raises fears that a fragile pause in the months-long war is collapsing.

U.S. fighter jets struck an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps missile launch site on Iran's Qeshm Island, in the Strait of Hormuz, on Tuesday, according to a U.S. military official. The jets used precision munitions in what Washington called a "self-defense" strike.

"The strike was in response to IRGC aggression targeting U.S. personnel and assets," the official said. The official added that U.S. Central Command remains on high alert to protect Americans in the region.

Iranian state media reported an "enemy attack" on the outskirts of a city on Qeshm Island. Ahmad Nafisi, the deputy governor of Hormozgan province, said the U.S. attack "caused no damage to residential, commercial, or infrastructural areas."

Iran targets US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain

Iran answered quickly. Tehran said it targeted a U.S. radar system in Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet. It was Iran's third attack on American military targets in Bahrain in five days.

On Wednesday, Iran's army said its drones targeted Patriot air defense systems and drone and missile launch platforms at Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait. U.S. Central Command said the attack drones were intercepted.

Bahrain and Kuwait both said Wednesday that they had intercepted or repelled air attacks. Kuwait's military said its air defenses were responding to hostile drone threats.

Kuwait's foreign ministry warned that "the continuation of these attacks constitutes a dangerous escalation that threatens the region's security and stability."

Sailor missing after tanker hit in Hormuz

The fighting has also hit commercial shipping. ADNOC, the United Arab Emirates' state oil company, said one crew member was missing and 11 others were injured after one of its ships was struck in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday.

"All other crew members have been safely evacuated from the vessel," ADNOC said. Search and rescue operations were continuing.

Monitoring agencies are reporting attacks on ships in or near the strait almost daily. Iran has claimed some of them, saying it targeted vessels passing without its permission. The U.S. military says it has struck and stopped ships it considers to be violating its naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Oil producers seek routes around Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz is the world's most important oil shipping chokepoint. The disruption has pushed Gulf producers to look for other routes.

Iraq said it had resumed pumping oil through its pipeline to Turkey at an initial rate of 120,000 barrels per day, with plans to raise flows to 500,000 barrels per day. Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline, which can carry about 7 million barrels per day, offers another way around the strait.

Most Gulf stock markets fell as the renewed hostilities rattled investors.

A war that keeps reigniting

The latest clashes are part of a conflict that began on Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in those strikes, and his son Mojtaba Khamenei succeeded him.

Iran and the U.S. agreed to a two-week ceasefire on April 8, but the truce has repeatedly broken down. In July, the U.S. struck Iran again in response to attacks on ships in Hormuz.

Washington has periodically carried out what appear to be limited strikes on Qeshm Island and other Iranian targets this month. Iran has said it is responding to U.S. strikes on Iranian communications towers and to continued U.S. drone surveillance.

Risk of wider escalation

Diplomats and analysts warn that the cycle of strikes on U.S. bases, Gulf states and commercial shipping could pull more countries into the fighting and further disrupt global energy supplies.

Neither side has signaled it is ready to back down. Gulf states hosting U.S. forces have raised their air defense readiness, and shipping companies continue to weigh the risks of sending vessels through the strait.