SEOUL, South Korea — Lee Jin-woo, the first person to achieve a perfect score on South Korea's law school entrance exam, was found dead at a motel in Seoul on Thursday. He had failed to appear at a livestreamed event where he planned to answer allegations that he used artificial intelligence to cheat.

Lee, 32, a dental student at Seoul National University, was found in cardiac arrest at about 1:12 p.m. at a motel near Cheonho Station in the city's Gangdong district, police and fire officials said. He was later pronounced dead.

Police said they will continue investigating the cheating allegations against him despite his death, citing the case's impact on the fairness of national exams.

Missed verification

Lee had drawn national attention after becoming the first person to earn a perfect score on the Legal Education Eligibility Test, known as the LEET, since the exam was introduced in 2008.

Suspicions soon emerged online that his score was the result of AI-assisted cheating. Several complaints were filed with police demanding an investigation.

To address the allegations, Lee announced he would publicly solve Korean-language questions from the College Scholastic Ability Test, South Korea's national college entrance exam, in real time on YouTube. The event was scheduled for Thursday morning at a private academy in Seoul's Daechi-dong neighborhood, a hub for test-prep schools.

Lee did not appear by the scheduled start time of 8 a.m., and organizers said his phone had been switched off. The academy canceled the event after he failed to arrive by 8:35 a.m.

Search across Seoul

Police received a report expressing concern for Lee's safety at about 8:42 a.m. and began searching for him.

Officers who visited his home in Seoul's Gwanak district found he had not returned since leaving on Wednesday evening. Police traced his movements to lodging in the Gwangjin district, which he left Thursday morning, then tracked him toward the Songpa and Gangdong districts before he was found.

Police said they found a note at the scene. Local media reported that it did not contain any admission of, or apology for, the alleged cheating.

A police forensic team examined the scene Thursday afternoon. Police said they plan to determine the exact cause of death through a forensic examination and an autopsy.

Cheating allegations

The suspicions centered partly on Lee's LEET answer sheet, which he showed during a YouTube broadcast. Some multiple-choice answers appeared to have been erased and replaced, and in one sequence of three consecutive questions, the original answers matched the correct answers to the preceding questions, according to SBS.

Lee denied the allegations, saying his concentration had dropped during the second half of the exam.

His academic record drew further scrutiny. Critics pointed to his sharp improvement over the years, and some raised allegations that he may also have cheated on the college entrance exams he took for the 2024 and 2026 academic years. On last year's exam, he missed only one question, in Life Science II, and was admitted to Seoul National University's dentistry program through the regular admission track. He had previously been enrolled at Korea University.

Lee had not been charged with any crime.

Wider AI cheating concerns

The case came amid growing concern in South Korea about the use of AI to cheat on high-stakes exams.

Earlier this month, the top scorer on this year's national tax accountant qualification exam admitted to using AI to cheat, according to The Korea Times. The admission intensified public scrutiny of other unusually high scores, including Lee's.

This year's College Scholastic Ability Test, held on Thursday, introduced new safeguards against AI-assisted cheating.

At police request, the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education instructed Younghoon High School, where Lee took the entrance exam, to preserve his question papers and answer sheets from the 2026 academic-year exam. Prime Minister Han Seong-sook also directed the Ministry of Education to keep all of last year's exam papers until further notice, the Korea Times reported.

Investigation to continue

Criminal cases in South Korea are typically closed when a suspect dies, and some observers expected the investigation to end. But the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's financial crimes investigation unit said it would continue the probe to establish the facts of the case.

Police are expected to examine whether anyone else was involved in the alleged cheating and whether exam security was breached.

Universities' next steps

Seoul National University is expected to remove Lee from its student register because of his death, under its academic regulations, the Seoul Economic Daily reported.

The university said it could only consider revoking his admission if the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation, which administers the college entrance exam, first invalidated his scores. A university official said it would be difficult for the school to investigate the allegations on its own before police release their findings.

A Korea University official said the school could discuss any measures only after police officially confirm cheating, and that nothing is currently under review.

Public scrutiny

Lee's case had become one of the most closely followed stories in South Korea in recent weeks, with intense debate online over whether his scores were genuine.

His death has also raised questions about the pressure placed on people at the center of online controversies before any wrongdoing has been established.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. In South Korea, call 109 for the suicide prevention hotline. In the United States, call or text 988. In Australia, call Lifeline at 13 11 14.