Charleston Father Charged After Police Say He Left Daughter, 6, Asleep Outside Target to Hold Pokémon Spot

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A South Carolina man has been charged after police say he left his 6-year-old daughter asleep alone in an overnight line outside a Target store so she could hold his place for the release of new Pokémon trading cards.

John-Michael Dooley, 35, is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, according to WCSC-TV in Charleston. The charge is an accusation, and he has not been convicted.

The girl was not hurt.

What police say happened

Charleston police officers were called to the Target store in the city's West Ashley area at about 2:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, after a report of an unattended child, according to the report.

Customers had gathered outside the store overnight to wait for the release of a new Pokémon trading card set.

Witnesses told police that sometime after 1 a.m., Dooley gave his daughter a pillow and blanket and then left her asleep in the line.

After he had been gone for about an hour, concerned customers called police.

When Dooley returned to the store, witnesses pointed him out to officers, and he was arrested, according to the report.

Dooley allegedly told detectives he had gone home and left his daughter at the store to keep his place in line.

Child placed in protective custody

The girl was unharmed and was placed in emergency protective custody with the South Carolina Department of Social Services, police said.

Emergency protective custody allows state child welfare officials to temporarily take responsibility for a child's safety while authorities assess the situation. A family court typically reviews such cases, and the child's long-term placement depends on the outcome of that process.

The child's name has not been released.

The charge

In South Carolina, unlawful conduct toward a child can apply when a parent or caregiver is accused of placing a child at unreasonable risk of harm. It is a felony under state law.

It was not immediately clear whether Dooley had an attorney who could comment on the case or when he is due in court.

Bystanders stepped in

The case came to light because other people in line noticed the girl was alone and called for help. Child safety advocates often encourage people who see a young child left unattended in a potentially dangerous situation to contact police rather than walk away.

Overnight lines outside stores can pose risks for young children, including exposure to cold weather, crowds of strangers and traffic in parking lots, especially in the early morning hours when few store employees are around.

The Pokémon card craze

The case highlights the intense demand for Pokémon trading cards, which have surged in popularity among both children and adult collectors in recent years.

New card set releases often draw crowds who line up hours before stores open, hoping to buy limited stock before it sells out. Some collectors buy cards to keep, while others resell sought-after packs and rare cards online for many times their retail price.

Retailers have adjusted their policies in response to the frenzy at various times, including limiting how many items each customer can buy, to manage crowds and discourage reselling.

Dooley's case will proceed through the court system. Under the law, he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Target did not immediately comment on the incident, according to the available reports.