California Man Dies at His Own 97th Birthday Party Moments After Dancing to 'Stayin' Alive,' Neighbor Says

LOS ANGELES — A 97-year-old California man died at his own birthday party shortly after dancing to the Bee Gees' disco hit "Stayin' Alive," according to a neighbor whose video of the celebration has spread widely online.

The man, identified only as Vito, had thrown a Halloween-themed party to mark his 97th birthday last week, according to Eden Malinoff, a Los Angeles baker who shared his story on social media.

In the video, Vito can be seen clapping, smiling and dancing in a black button-down shirt and dress pants as the 1970s classic plays in the background.

A party in 'true Vito fashion'

Malinoff, 24, who runs a cake and cookie business, described her neighbor as someone full of energy and life despite his age. She said that when it came to celebrating, even she could not keep up with him.

"This past week was Vito's 97th birthday, and in true Vito fashion, he wanted to celebrate by throwing a Halloween birthday rager," Malinoff said.

She baked a cake for the occasion and asked him the secret to his long life. His answer, she said, was to never drink cheap liquor. In his honor, she made him a red wine chocolate cake.

A sudden death

The celebration ended unexpectedly. Vito died at the party shortly after guests sang "Happy Birthday" to him, Malinoff said.

She stressed that he was not intoxicated and described his death as a freak event. The cause of death was not publicly disclosed.

Malinoff said the evening did not end as anyone expected but that it reflected the way Vito lived.

"If there's any way he could have chosen to go out it would have been like this," she said. "He was surrounded by people he loved, we were celebrating his long and full life, and I'm just so grateful I got to be a part of it."

An outpouring online

As the video spread, many social media users responded not with shock but with a sense that Vito's final moments were a fitting tribute to a long life.

Several commenters noted that death at such an advanced age is not unexpected, and that spending his last moments among friends and family was something to be grateful for.

"This is how I hope to go away from this life. Partying and enjoying," one user wrote.

Another said the circumstances showed that death "does not have to be sad and scary for everyone."

Some users referred to Vito as 96 in their comments, but Malinoff said the party was for his 97th birthday.

The song's irony

The choice of song added a bittersweet note that many viewers remarked on. "Stayin' Alive," released by the Bee Gees in 1977 as part of the "Saturday Night Fever" soundtrack, became one of the defining songs of the disco era.

The song has also had a life beyond the dance floor. Its steady beat, about 100 beats per minute, is often cited by health organizations as a guide to the rhythm for chest compressions in CPR training, which is part of why the clip struck such a chord with viewers.

Celebrating long lives

Stories of people living into their late 90s and beyond have drawn growing attention as life expectancy has risen in many countries. Many such stories emphasize social connection, staying active and enjoying life, themes that echoed through the response to Vito's story.

Experts on aging have long pointed to strong social ties and an active lifestyle as factors associated with well-being in later life, though longevity depends on many factors, including genetics and access to health care.

A memorable farewell

For those who knew him, the party became an unexpected farewell. Malinoff's account portrays Vito as a man who embraced every celebration, from his love of a good party to his advice on good liquor.

Her post has since drawn thousands of reactions from people who never met Vito but said his final night offered a reminder to celebrate life while they can.

Further details about Vito, including his full name and funeral arrangements, were not made public.