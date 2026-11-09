TUCSON, Ariz. — A retired FBI profiler says the person who abducted Nancy Guthrie may have crossed paths with her or her family before she disappeared, and is urging relatives to comb through years of past contacts for clues.

More than nine months after Guthrie disappeared from her Tucson home, investigators still haven't named a suspect.

The profiler's theory

On the Nov. 5 episode of Fox News' "Crime & Justice With Donna Rotunno" podcast, retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente discussed the 84-year-old's case.

Asked what advice he would give the family, Clemente said "this person has likely interacted with one or more of them, including Nancy."

He gave everyday examples. "And it could have been somebody who came to work on Nancy's home," he said.

He suggested reviewing the previous five to 10 years and retracing Guthrie's steps to identify possible connections.

Where the investigation stands

Investigators have released images of a masked suspect and alleged ransom notes, but no suspect has been named.

The Pima County Sheriff's Office recently said investigators are using DNA evidence to try to solve the case, but sources told NewsNation that authorities have yet to uncover any solid breakthroughs.

Retired FBI agent Steve Moore said the fact that detectives traveled to Florida to meet with lab scientists suggests investigators believe their evidence is viable.

Family's grief

Savannah Guthrie recently shared an old drawing from her daughter alongside a photo of her mother, reflecting on her feelings about the disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.