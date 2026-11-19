More than half a million South Korean students sat the country's high-stakes college entrance exam on Thursday under the strictest security measures in its history. Authorities moved to stop cheating with artificial intelligence-powered devices.

A total of 551,864 people applied to take the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test, known in Korean as the suneung. The exam started at 8:40 a.m. at 1,312 test centers nationwide and runs until 5:45 p.m.

About 75,000 proctors were on duty, along with roughly 8,400 additional personnel brought in to catch cheaters.

A cheating scandal triggers a crackdown

The tougher rules followed a scandal that shocked the country. The top scorer on this year's certified tax accountant exam confessed to cheating with the help of AI and digital devices after earning a near-perfect score, sparking public outrage.

The case raised fears that tiny cameras, smart glasses and other cheap devices connected to AI tools could be used to beat the suneung, an exam that largely decides which universities students attend and shapes their future careers.

"The fairness and credibility of the CSAT must never be shaken," President Lee Jae Myung said before the exam.

Glasses, buttons and sleeves

Officials checked every pair of glasses worn by test takers for hidden cameras. Candidates were told to place their glasses on their desks for inspection.

Supervisors handed out stickers to cover clothing buttons, which could hide miniature cameras. Students also had to roll up their sleeves and submit collars, wristwatches and other accessories for checks.

The Education Ministry advised students to wear clothing without buttons and to avoid necklaces, rings and hats. Broadcast reports from exam rooms showed some students had followed the advice and wore buttonless clothes, so they didn't need stickers.

Only black pencils allowed

One of the most unusual changes concerned stationery. Students could bring only black pencils as personal writing tools.

Items that were previously allowed, including pens for marking computer-readable answer sheets, correction tape, erasers and mechanical pencil lead, were instead handed out at test sites. The rule aimed to block miniature cameras and communication devices disguised as stationery.

The late change upset some families and teachers.

"We prepared signature pens, correction tape and erasers as gifts to cheer the students on, but now they can't be used," said Cho Min-jin, a teacher at Eunpyeong High School in Seoul.

Devices handed in, Wi-Fi cut

Smartphones, smart glasses and all other electronic devices were banned from exam rooms. Students handed over their devices when they arrived, and banned items had to stay in bags outside classrooms. Anyone caught with one during the exam would have it confiscated and examined for possible cheating.

Wi-Fi at exam centers was also shut off during the test. Broadcast reports said wireless signals were blocked within about 100 meters of testing sites.

Extra staff, including smart-device inspection teams carrying handheld scanners, patrolled exam rooms and hallways.

Nationwide alarm to expose hidden phones

In an unprecedented step, authorities sent emergency alerts to nearly every mobile phone in the country. The alerts were designed to make any phone a candidate failed to hand in ring loudly, even on silent mode.

The first alert went out at 8:30 a.m., 10 minutes before the exam started. Phones could not opt out, and the alarm sounded at full volume for 10.5 seconds with English text included. A second alert followed later in the day without advance notice.

"This is a message to prevent cheating on the CSAT," the alert read, according to the scripted text. It also asked the public not to be alarmed and to carry on with their daily lives.

Officials said supervisors' phones were silenced in exam rooms so testing would not be disrupted.

Tougher penalties proposed

The ruling Democratic Party is pursuing special legislation to extend the current one-year ban on retaking the exam to as long as 10 years for AI-assisted cheating. It is also seeking tougher penalties that would apply to offenses at this year's exam.

Lee ordered a review of whistleblower rewards of at least 100 million won (about $75,000). He also called for legislation requiring AI companies to provide records relevant to suspected exam fraud.

Mixed feelings among families

The fast-changing rules unsettled some parents.

"All this fuss is just making everyone so nervous," said Oh Eun-ji, a 51-year-old parent in Seoul. She said parents were getting conflicting information and guidelines, and that she planned to have her daughter wear contact lenses instead of glasses.

Some students said they were trying to stay calm.

"I studied more than seven hours a day, so it's a relief to think it ends tomorrow," Kim Min-jun, a senior at Jungang High School, said on the eve of the exam. "It's noisy because of AI, but that actually makes me less nervous."

A country pauses for the exam

As every year, the suneung brought much of South Korea to a standstill.

All aircraft takeoffs and landings nationwide were suspended from 1:05 p.m. to 1:40 p.m. during the English listening section.

The stock market opened an hour later than usual to ease traffic.

Seoul added extra subway runs to help students reach test centers on time.

Officials said they would review this year's security measures after the exam and could extend them to other national tests, given growing concern about AI-assisted cheating.