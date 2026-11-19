ElevenLabs, the artificial intelligence voice platform, ran into service problems on Wednesday. Users reported trouble loading the app, and the company acknowledged slower response times and errors affecting developers who build on its technology.

Outage tracker Downdetector flagged the disruption mid-morning. It said in a post on X that "user reports indicate problems with ElevenLabs since 10:10 AM EST."

Shortly afterward, ElevenLabs posted an incident on its official status page titled "Increased latency and API errors." Monitoring services that track the page logged the incident as beginning at about 10:35 a.m. Eastern time. It was still listed as unresolved about an hour later.

The company's status page classified the problem as a minor issue rather than a major outage, according to services that monitor the feed.

Users report app not loading

User complaints on outage-tracking sites centered on the ElevenLabs web app. Reports logged with StatusGator between about 10:25 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Eastern described the app not loading and the service being down. StatusGator also flagged slow performance in the app's user interface.

StatusGator recorded 37 outage reports in 24 hours for the ElevenLabs interface. It said it had detected a possible outage before the company officially acknowledged it.

Outage trackers rely on user-submitted reports, so they cannot confirm how many people are affected. The size of a spike in reports also depends on the time of day and on how many users choose to report a problem.

ElevenLabs had not publicly explained the cause of the problems as of late Wednesday morning, and it had not given a timeline for a full fix.

Why the disruption matters

ElevenLabs has become one of the best-known companies in generative AI audio. Its tools can turn text into realistic speech, clone voices, dub video into other languages, transcribe audio and power voice-based AI agents.

The platform serves a wide range of users:

content creators and podcasters

audiobook producers

game studios

media companies

businesses running automated customer service

Developers also build ElevenLabs' voice technology into their own apps and services through its application programming interface, or API.

Because of that, the "API errors" in Wednesday's incident could reach well beyond the company's own website. Apps and services that rely on ElevenLabs for voice generation, transcription or conversational agents could see slower responses or failed requests while the problem lasts.

Increased latency, meaning slower response times, can be especially disruptive for real-time uses such as voice assistants and phone-based customer service agents, where delays are immediately noticeable to callers.

Second incident in a week

Wednesday's disruption comes about a week after a larger outage. On Nov. 11, ElevenLabs reported a major outage involving Scribe v3 Live, its real-time speech-to-text transcription service, according to monitoring service Stackpulse. That incident lasted about one hour and 53 minutes and was the platform's biggest service dip over the past month.

Even so, monitoring data suggests ElevenLabs has kept relatively high uptime overall, at about 99.4% over the last 30 days.

What users can do

Users seeing problems can check ElevenLabs' official status page for the latest updates. The company usually posts updates there as engineers investigate and fix incidents.

Developers whose applications depend on the ElevenLabs API may want to:

Use retry logic with gradual back-off for failed requests instead of sending repeated rapid calls, which can add to congestion.

Watch for error rates and response times in their own systems to measure the impact on customers.

Tell end users about possible delays in voice or transcription features.

Check the status page before making configuration changes, since the errors may be on the provider's side rather than in their own code.

Individual users who can't load the app can try clearing their browser cache, switching browsers or waiting a short time before trying again. However, problems tied to a platform-wide incident usually clear up only once the provider resolves them.

Growing reliance on AI infrastructure

The disruption highlights how much businesses now depend on a small number of AI service providers. As companies build AI voice and language tools into customer-facing products, outages at a single provider can spread across many apps at once.

AI platforms have faced repeated growing pains as demand for computing power has surged. Even brief incidents can draw a quick reaction on social media, where users often turn first to check whether a problem is widespread.

It was not immediately clear Wednesday how many ElevenLabs customers were affected. Reports on outage trackers typically drop quickly once a fix is in place, though some users may keep seeing errors for a while after service is restored.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.