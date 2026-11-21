Starbucks customers reported problems with the coffee chain's services Friday, according to the outage-tracking site Downdetector. The reports added to a week of technology disruptions that have affected major U.S. companies.

Downdetector said user reports showed problems with Starbucks, which sells coffee, espresso drinks and food through its stores, mobile app, delivery services and Starbucks Rewards loyalty program.

At the time of writing, Starbucks had not publicly confirmed an outage or explained what caused the problems. It was not immediately clear how many customers were affected, which services were involved, or whether the issues were widespread or limited to certain areas.

Downdetector compiles reports submitted by users, so its figures may not reflect the full scope of a disruption.

App issues most common

Outage-tracking sites have shown that most complaints about Starbucks relate to its mobile app and logging in. One tracker found that about two-thirds of recent reports involved the app, and about a quarter involved login problems.

The Starbucks app is central to the company's business. Customers use it to order ahead, pay, check gift card balances and earn and redeem Starbucks Rewards points. Mobile orders account for a large share of sales at many locations, especially during the busy morning rush.

When the app goes down, customers can usually still order and pay in person at stores. Mobile ordering, rewards redemption and app-based payments may be unavailable during an outage.

Earlier reports

Friday's reports came a day after a spike in complaints about the Starbucks app and website. Downdetector's Japan site showed an increase in reports at about 9 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, according to a post on the online forum DesignTAXI. It was not clear whether the two incidents were related.

Earlier this month, another tracking service, StatusIsDown, reported on Nov. 3 that the Starbucks app was down for some users.

Past disruptions

The Starbucks app has experienced several high-profile outages in the past.

In October 2025, a Microsoft Azure cloud outage took down Starbucks' mobile ordering system, along with Xbox and Minecraft services. Customers opening the app at the time saw a message apologizing for the inconvenience and saying mobile ordering was unavailable, according to TechRadar.

The disruption showed how heavily large consumer companies depend on a small number of cloud providers. A failure at one provider can quickly spread to many businesses.

A week of outages

Friday's reports came during a week of technology problems at major companies:

Microsoft: users reported problems with Microsoft 365 on Thursday, one week after a global outage knocked out Outlook, Teams and other services for nearly a day.

users reported problems with Microsoft 365 on Thursday, one week after a global outage knocked out Outlook, Teams and other services for nearly a day. Charles Schwab: customers reported problems on Thursday morning, two days after the brokerage's website briefly went down.

customers reported problems on Thursday morning, two days after the brokerage's website briefly went down. JPMorgan Chase: transaction delays earlier this week were blamed on an internal software bug.

transaction delays earlier this week were blamed on an internal software bug. Apple: an internal update this week disrupted the App Store, Apple Music and iCloud sign-ins.

an internal update this week disrupted the App Store, Apple Music and iCloud sign-ins. Marriott: customers were unable to sign in to its website and app for hours.

The number of incidents has raised questions about whether they are connected. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said this week that officials had found "no evidence that the recent outages were connected or caused by a hostile actor," according to ConsumerAffairs.

Some analysts have pointed to a record number of software security flaws discovered this year, many found with the help of artificial intelligence tools. The flaws are forcing companies to install more software fixes, each of which can introduce new problems.

There is no indication that Friday's reported problems at Starbucks are linked to any of the other outages.

Holiday season pressure

The reports come as Starbucks heads into the busy holiday season, when seasonal drinks and promotions typically drive heavy traffic to stores and the app.

The company has been working to turn around its U.S. business under CEO Brian Niccol, focusing on faster service, better store experiences and improvements to mobile ordering.

What customers can do

Customers having trouble with the Starbucks app can try:

closing and reopening the app

checking their internet connection

logging out and back in

updating to the latest version of the app

If the app remains unavailable, customers can usually still order and pay at the counter or drive-thru.

Starbucks typically posts updates on service problems through its official social media accounts and customer support channels.

It was not immediately clear when any problems would be resolved.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.