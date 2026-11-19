Customers of Omni Fiber, a fast-growing Midwest fiber internet provider, reported service problems early Thursday. It was the latest in a string of disruptions flagged by outage trackers this week.

Downdetector flagged a spike in user reports about Omni Fiber's service early Thursday, Nov. 19. Another monitoring service, Instatus, listed the provider as "down," with 32 reports in the previous hour, about eight times the normal level.

Omni Fiber had not publicly explained the cause of the problems or said which areas were affected as of early Thursday. It also had not said when full service would be restored.

Third disruption in four days

The latest reports follow two longer disruptions earlier in the week, according to Instatus:

Sunday, Nov. 16: an incident beginning around 8 a.m. Eastern that lasted about 15 hours.

an incident beginning around 8 a.m. Eastern that lasted about 15 hours. Monday, Nov. 17: a disruption that began around 2 a.m. Eastern and lasted about 13 hours, with reports peaking at 86 an hour.

Instatus also recorded several shorter spikes in reports earlier in November.

Outage trackers rely on reports submitted by users, so they cannot confirm how many customers are affected or what caused a problem. A spike usually signals a real disruption, but its scope can range from a single neighborhood to a wider regional outage.

Overnight timing

Thursday's reports came in during the overnight and early-morning hours, when fewer customers are typically online. The number of reports may rise as more people wake up and try to connect for work, school and streaming.

For customers who work from home or use Omni Fiber's TV and phone services, a prolonged outage can be especially disruptive.

A fast-growing regional provider

Omni Fiber is based in Mason, Ohio, and provides 100% fiber-to-the-home internet with symmetrical upload and download speeds, along with TV and home phone services.

The company began serving its first community in December 2022, backed by private equity firm Oak Hill Capital. By late 2025 it was serving about 60 small and mid-sized markets across Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Texas.

Omni Fiber has expanded quickly through construction and acquisitions:

June 2026: it acquired Citizens Fiber, which serves Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania.

it acquired Citizens Fiber, which serves Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania. Western Pennsylvania: it plans to add nearly 200,000 locations across six counties.

it plans to add nearly 200,000 locations across six counties. Michigan: markets include Bay City, Midland, Saginaw and Monroe.

markets include Bay City, Midland, Saginaw and Monroe. Funding: it has raised hundreds of millions of dollars, including $200 million announced in December 2025.

The company offers symmetrical speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second in some markets.

Customer complaints

Some customers have previously complained publicly about how the company handles outages. In a complaint filed with the Better Business Bureau, one customer described trying to reach technical support during an outage in October 2026 and being repeatedly disconnected by the automated phone system.

Such complaints are common for internet providers of all sizes, especially fast-growing ones whose customer support teams are still scaling up.

What customers can do

Customers having trouble can:

Check Omni Fiber's official website and social media channels for outage updates.

Restart their optical network terminal and router by unplugging them for about 30 seconds and plugging them back in. This can fix local problems but will not help if the outage is on the company's network.

Check whether neighbors are also affected to help tell a local problem from a wider outage.

Contact Omni Fiber customer support to report the problem and ask about service credits if the outage lasts a long time.

Use a mobile hotspot as a temporary backup for urgent work or school needs.

Customers who rely on home phone service for emergency calls should keep a charged mobile phone available during outages.

Broadband reliability in focus

Fiber networks are generally seen as more reliable than older copper and cable systems, but they can still be disrupted by fiber cuts during construction, equipment failures, power problems and severe weather.

Fast-growing providers with ongoing construction across many communities can be especially exposed to accidental fiber cuts.

It was not immediately clear how long Thursday's disruption would last or how many customers were affected. Reports on outage trackers typically drop off once a fix is in place, though some customers may need to restart their equipment to reconnect.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.