Microsoft 365 users reported problems with the company's cloud productivity services Thursday, according to the outage-tracking site Downdetector. The reports came exactly one week after a massive global outage knocked out Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft apps for nearly a full day.

Downdetector said user reports showed problems with Microsoft 365, the subscription service that gives businesses and consumers access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and Teams, along with enterprise services such as SharePoint and OneDrive.

At the time of writing, Microsoft had not publicly confirmed a new outage. It was not immediately clear how many users were affected, which apps were involved or whether the problems were widespread.

Downdetector compiles reports submitted by users, so its figures may not reflect the full scope of a disruption. Some problems may be limited to specific regions, apps or organizations.

Echoes of last week's outage

Thursday's reports are likely to raise concern among businesses still recovering from last week's disruption. It was one of the most severe Microsoft outages in years.

On Nov. 12, users around the world lost access to Outlook email, Teams, Copilot, SharePoint and other Microsoft 365 services. Microsoft first said shortly before 1 p.m. ET that it was investigating reports of users having trouble accessing their online mailboxes.

Within an hour, Downdetector had logged more than 100,000 reports, according to ABC News. Almost 130,000 users reported problems accessing Outlook in the United States just after 1 p.m. EST, Newsweek reported.

The disruption was first described as affecting users in the Americas. Microsoft later said "the issue may affect Microsoft 365 service connectivity for users in any region."

According to Microsoft's preliminary post-incident report, the outage began at 4:20 p.m. UTC on Nov. 12 and ended at 4:10 p.m. UTC on Nov. 13, lasting nearly 24 hours. Even after service returned, some users faced delays as Microsoft worked through a backlog of email.

Microsoft apologizes

Microsoft issued an apology as services came back Friday.

"We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners," the company said, according to ABC. Microsoft added that it was a technical issue and not related to a cyberattack or to AI agents.

What went wrong

On Nov. 16, Microsoft released a preliminary post-incident report in the Microsoft 365 admin center. It blamed a combination of failures.

"The incident was caused by three main factors that together caused a global outage for the networking gateway that fronts many Microsoft 365 services," the company said, according to MyBroadband.

The report pointed to:

A software bug that had gone undetected for months. It was introduced in July as part of a fix to Microsoft 365 networking gateway servers, passed Microsoft's regular testing and was deployed globally.

that had gone undetected for months. It was introduced in July as part of a fix to Microsoft 365 networking gateway servers, passed Microsoft's regular testing and was deployed globally. A traffic surge after a Microsoft Teams failover.

after a Microsoft Teams failover. Reduced server capacity.

Together, these problems knocked out about 80% of the company's networking gateways.

Microsoft said it has since increased capacity and taken other steps to prevent a repeat. It has said a final post-incident review will provide more details.

A week of outages

Thursday's reports also come amid a string of technology disruptions at major companies this week:

JPMorgan Chase: transaction delays on Monday, which were blamed on an internal software bug.

transaction delays on Monday, which were blamed on an internal software bug. Apple: an internal update on Tuesday disrupted the App Store, Apple Music and iCloud sign-ins.

an internal update on Tuesday disrupted the App Store, Apple Music and iCloud sign-ins. Marriott: customers could not sign in to its website or app for hours.

customers could not sign in to its website or app for hours. Charles Schwab: its website went down briefly on Tuesday, and users reported new problems Thursday morning.

The number of incidents has fueled questions about whether they are connected. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday that officials had found "no evidence that the recent outages were connected or caused by a hostile actor," according to ConsumerAffairs.

The patching problem

Some analysts point to a sharp rise in software fixes that companies are rushing to install. Newly reported software security flaws hit a record in October, according to Yahoo Finance calculations. Analysts say the rise has been driven partly by AI tools that can find vulnerabilities faster than ever.

"A flood of AI-found bugs means a flood of patches, and every patch is a chance for something to break," wrote Ben Emons of FedWatch Advisors. He calls the trend the "Patchpocalypse."

There is no indication that Thursday's reported problems with Microsoft 365 are linked to patching or to last week's outage.

Why it matters

Microsoft 365 is used by hundreds of millions of people worldwide, from small businesses and schools to governments and large corporations. Many organizations rely on Outlook and Teams for internal communication. Even short disruptions can halt meetings, delay email and lock workers out of shared files on OneDrive and SharePoint.

Microsoft shares were up about 2.3% at $490.32 in midmorning trading Thursday, as technology stocks moved ahead of Anthropic's record-setting stock market debut.

What users can do

Microsoft typically posts updates on outages through its Microsoft 365 Status account on X and its service health page. IT administrators can find more detailed information in the Microsoft 365 admin center.

During past disruptions, some users were able to keep working by switching between the web, desktop and mobile versions of Microsoft apps, since problems do not always affect all platforms equally. Files saved locally on a device can typically still be opened in desktop versions of Word, Excel and PowerPoint even when cloud services are unavailable.

It was not immediately clear when any problems would be resolved. Microsoft did not immediately respond publicly to the latest reports.