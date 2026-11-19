Grand Theft Auto VI is finally in players' hands, and one of the biggest questions about the game appears to be settled. American actor Dylan Rourke plays Jason Duval, one of the game's two protagonists, according to reports.

Rourke was reported Wednesday as the performer behind Jason, citing IGN. Entertainment outlet SVG also reported that the actor had been confirmed in the role.

Rockstar Games is known for keeping its cast secret, and it had not formally announced Jason's actor before launch. As recently as Wednesday, some outlets reported that Jason's performer had not been officially identified.

Who is Dylan Rourke?

Rourke's acting career dates back to 2013 and spans stage, television and improv comedy. TV viewers may recognize him from three episodes of "Station 19," in which he played EMT Todd, and from a role in an episode of "Grey's Anatomy." He has also appeared in "Shooter" and "911: Lone Star."

He has performed with comedy groups including the Groundlings, the Upright Citizens Brigade and Second City, and with the late Fred Willard in a Los Angeles comedy troupe. On stage, he played Happy Loman in a California production of "Death of a Salesman."

Fans had linked Rourke to Jason for months before the reports. Many said his voice matched the lines in the game's trailers, and gaming sites listed him as the likely, though unconfirmed, actor.

Who is Jason Duval?

Jason is one of two playable protagonists in GTA 6, alongside Lucia Caminos. According to Rockstar's character description, Jason is an Army veteran who grew up around small-time criminals. At the start of the game, he works for drug runners in the Leonida Keys and lives rent-free in a house owned by a character named Brian Heder.

The game follows Jason and Lucia as they are drawn into a criminal conspiracy across Vice City and the wider fictional state of Leonida, Rockstar's satirical version of Florida.

Who voices Lucia?

Lucia is played by actress Manni L. Perez. She was publicly identified when The Game Awards revealed its 2026 nominees on Tuesday, Nov. 17, and earned a nomination for her performance.

Unlike Perez, the actor behind Jason did not appear among the Game Awards performance nominees.

Other confirmed cast

Veteran actor Stephen Root, known for "Office Space," "Barry" and "King of the Hill," has confirmed that he worked on GTA 6, according to the Associated Press. His exact role has not been widely detailed.

Not every rumor has held up. Voice actor Roger Craig Smith, whom some fans linked to Jason after the game's second trailer, publicly said he was not involved.

Rockstar's lesser-known casting tradition

Rockstar has a history of casting actors who are not household names in leading roles. One of the best-known examples is Roger Clark, who became widely recognized after playing Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2.

The studio's games use full performance capture, so the leads usually provide both the voice and the physical performance of their characters.

GTA 6 launch

Grand Theft Auto VI launched Thursday, Nov. 19, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S after two delays. It is the first new numbered entry in the series since Grand Theft Auto V in 2013.

Rockstar is expected to share more about the cast as players move through the game, and the full credits should confirm the rest of the performers.