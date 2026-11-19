Alix Earle went from college student posting get-ready-with-me videos to one of the highest-paid creators in the United States. As her Netflix reality series and new business ventures keep her in the headlines, interest in how much the 25-year-old is worth has surged.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Earle's net worth at about $20 million, built from sponsored posts, endorsement deals, investments and other ventures. Earle has never disclosed her finances, and estimates vary widely. Some outlets have put her net worth as low as $6 million to $8 million in earlier years.

Forbes ranks her among top earners

The most reliable picture of her income comes from Forbes. The magazine's 2026 Top Creators list ranked Earle No. 16 and estimated her earnings at about $12 million. Forbes also reported she had 14.5 million followers across her social platforms.

Forbes' figure is an estimate of earnings over a set period, not her total wealth. Net worth estimates from aggregator sites are not independently verified.

From TikTok confessionals to a business empire

Earle rose to fame in 2020 posting "Get Ready With Me" videos on TikTok. In them, she talked openly about anxiety, acne and her personal life while doing her makeup. The confessional style drew a huge Gen Z following and made her one of the most sought-after partners for beauty and fashion brands.

She now has more than 8 million TikTok followers. Industry estimates suggest she can charge hundreds of thousands of dollars for a single sponsored post. Those figures come from secondary reports and have not been confirmed by Earle or her team.

Her income now comes from several sources:

brand partnerships podcasting modeling television her own consumer products

In 2026, she launched a skincare brand, Reale Actives, moving into the kind of creator-owned consumer business that has made other influencers wealthy.

Netflix, 'Dancing With the Stars' and Sports Illustrated

Earle's profile has grown well beyond social media. She was a runner-up on ABC's "Dancing With the Stars," which brought her to a large mainstream TV audience.

She was also one of the cover models for Sports Illustrated's 2026 Swimsuit Issue.

Netflix then gave her an all-access unscripted series, "Earle Meets World," which follows Earle and her family. When the show was announced, Earle said, "If letting people in even more makes someone feel less alone, or even just makes them laugh, then it's worth it."

Filming began shortly after her breakup with NFL wide receiver Braxton Berrios. Earle confirmed the split in December 2025 after more than two years together.

The Alex Cooper feud

Earle's business history also includes a high-profile split with "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper. In 2023, Earle signed a podcast deal with Cooper's media company, The Unwell Network. Earle and her podcast were dropped in early 2025, and the show continues independently.

Tension between the two spilled into public view this spring. In an April 13 TikTok, Cooper accused Earle of making passive-aggressive reposts. "Alix Earle, hey girl, the passive-aggressive reposts and the likes and the commenting on things, I gotta call you out here," Cooper said.

During a May visit to TODAY, Earle said the drama had been "exaggerated" online. She later gave her side of the falling-out on "Earle Meets World."

What's next

With a Netflix series, a growing skincare company and a steady stream of brand deals, Earle's earning power appears likely to keep rising. Industry watchers say equity stakes in businesses like Reale Actives could eventually add much more to her wealth than sponsorship income.

For now, the $20 million estimate is a snapshot of a creator who has turned online candor into a business that reaches far beyond TikTok.