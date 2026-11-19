Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says he played a hands-on role in choosing Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond. His comments added fuel to an already heated online debate over the casting.

Speaking Tuesday at Semafor's Silicon Valley & The World conference, Bezos said Pattinson was chosen just days before Amazon MGM Studios announced him as the new 007 on Monday.

"I was heavily involved," Bezos said. He added that the team "ran a really tight process, and we made the final decision on Friday."

Initially 'biased' against Pattinson

Bezos, Amazon's executive chairman, said a large initial group of actors was narrowed to five finalists. Pattinson was not the obvious favorite at first.

He said decision-makers were initially biased against Pattinson "because he's already so famous," and had leaned toward choosing someone "a little more unknown."

That changed after the screen tests.

"But in the screening tests, it was so obvious he is James Bond," Bezos said.

He said executives spent a couple of hours on Friday reviewing the screen tests and that Pattinson's selection was "kind of immediately undebated."

A social media reveal

Amazon broke with tradition in how it announced the new Bond. Past 007s were unveiled at glamorous press events, such as Pierce Brosnan's introduction at a London hotel in 1994. Pattinson's casting was revealed on Monday on the franchise's official social media accounts.

Earlier posts on the official 007 accounts were wiped and replaced by a repeating message reading "Identity confirmed." Shortly afterward, a video appeared showing Pattinson in the traditional black dinner jacket and bow tie.

Fans split

The casting and Bezos' comments have set off a flood of reaction online.

Supporters have praised Pattinson as one of the most versatile actors of his generation, pointing to a career that has moved between blockbusters such as "Twilight" and "The Batman" and arthouse films like "The Lighthouse" and "Good Time." Some fans noted that he had already played a suave British spy in Christopher Nolan's "Tenet."

Others pushed back, with some arguing that "Batman can't be Bond." Many of the critics echo a long-running belief among Bond fans: that the role should make an actor a star, not go to someone who is already famous.

Bezos' account of his own role has also drawn attention online. Some commentators said it shows how directly Amazon now controls a franchise that was guarded for decades by the Broccoli family.

A spokesperson for a 007 fan club called the casting "exciting" and said they hoped Pattinson would take the franchise into a "new era."

Amazon's Bond era

Amazon bought MGM in 2022. In early 2025 it took creative control of the franchise from longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. Shortly afterward, Bezos asked his followers on social media who should be the next Bond, setting off a wave of fan campaigns.

Denis Villeneuve, the director of the "Dune" films, is directing the next Bond film, and Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing. Pattinson also appears in Villeneuve's "Dune" films.

No release date has been set. Reports suggest filming is expected to begin in 2027, with a theatrical release likely in 2028.

The film will be the first Bond movie since Daniel Craig's final outing, "No Time to Die," in 2021.