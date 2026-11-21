Microsoft 365 users reported problems with the company's cloud productivity services Friday, according to the outage-tracking site Downdetector. The reports came eight days after a global outage knocked out Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft apps for nearly a full day.

Downdetector said user reports showed problems with Microsoft 365, the subscription service that gives businesses and consumers access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and Teams, along with enterprise services such as SharePoint and OneDrive.

At the time of writing, Microsoft had not publicly confirmed a new outage. It was not immediately clear how many users were affected, which apps were involved, or whether the problems were widespread.

Downdetector compiles reports submitted by users, so its figures may not reflect the full scope of a disruption.

Second scare in two days

Friday's reports came a day after users reported problems with Microsoft 365 on Thursday. Microsoft did not confirm a major incident at the time.

One outage tracker also showed a spike in reports for the Microsoft Store on Friday, after an earlier spike on Thursday.

Last week's global outage

The new reports are likely to worry businesses still recovering from one of Microsoft's worst outages in years.

The disruption began at about 11:20 a.m. Eastern time on Nov. 12. Microsoft declared the incident over at 11:10 a.m. Eastern time the next day, roughly 24 hours later. Outlook email stopped working for many users, and Teams features that rely on Exchange Online also failed.

Microsoft lists 20 business services affected by the disruption, from Exchange Online, Teams and Copilot to Intune and Windows 365. A separate consumer incident covered Outlook.com, OneDrive, OneNote and other services.

Microsoft apologized, saying it was "deeply sorry for the disruption" the incident caused its customers and partners, according to CNBC. The company said the problem stemmed from an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade.

Microsoft later said full recovery for remaining customers and regions was completed on Nov. 16.

What went wrong

In a preliminary report, Microsoft blamed a combination of factors. They included a software bug introduced in a July fix to its networking gateway servers, a surge in traffic and reduced server capacity.

The company said it has since added capacity and taken other steps to prevent a repeat.

A week of outages

Microsoft's problems are part of a wider string of outages at major U.S. companies in recent days, including Apple, JPMorgan Chase, Charles Schwab and Marriott. On Friday, Downdetector also flagged problems with Apple Pay, Starbucks and Microsoft Outlook.

Officials have said there is no evidence the outages were connected or caused by a hostile actor.

What users can do

Microsoft posts updates on outages through its Microsoft 365 Status account on X and its service health page. IT administrators can find detailed information in the Microsoft 365 admin center.

Users can try switching between the web, desktop and mobile versions of Microsoft apps, since problems do not always affect all platforms equally. Files saved on a device can usually still be opened in desktop apps.

It was not immediately clear when any problems would be resolved.