The Sudan Founding Alliance, known as Tasis, says it has shot down a Turkish-made Bayraktar drone in Blue Nile state as its ground forces advance towards the regional capital, Damazin.

The alliance, which is led by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), said in a statement on Thursday that its air defence units had brought down the drone. It accused the Sudanese army and its Islamist allies of carrying out repeated air strikes on residential areas and civilian facilities.

Tasis said its air defences were "ready to deal with the attacks" and that it was keeping up surveillance to protect towns, villages and civilians.

The claim could not be independently verified. The army has not commented.

Drones have become one of the defining features of Sudan's war, with both sides increasingly using them for reconnaissance and to strike targets far from the front lines.

Push towards Damazin

The alliance also said it had captured the town of Bau and a settlement known as Village 12 in Qeissan locality, after fighting with the army and allied armed groups.

According to the Sudan Times newspaper, the alliance's forces continued moving towards Damazin, pursuing Islamist fighters who had withdrawn from their positions during recent clashes.

Damazin is strategically important. It hosts the army's 4th Infantry Division headquarters and is a key administrative and military centre in south-eastern Sudan. It also lies close to the Roseires dam, one of the country's most important water and power installations.

Any advance on the city would increase pressure on forces loyal to army chief Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, as fighting spreads around the regional capital.

Fighting in Dirang

Tasis also said it had won a battle in the Dirang area, south-west of Damazin.

It said its fighters had inflicted "heavy losses" on Islamist fighters and their allies, and had seized military vehicles, weapons and other equipment. It added that dozens of army-aligned fighters had fled and that its forces were continuing to pursue them.

The alliance described the operations as part of a wider strategy to take control of strategic positions and weaken its opponents' hold on the region.

Drone strike in Nyala

Separately, Tasis accused the army of carrying out a drone strike on the residential Mazad neighbourhood of Nyala, the capital of South Darfur.

It said 37 civilians were killed and dozens more injured, some seriously. The figures could not be independently confirmed.

The alliance said the attack was part of a continuing escalation targeting residential areas, markets and public facilities, aimed at displacing civilians and creating political instability.

The accusations highlight the growing dangers of drone use in populated areas, as strikes increasingly hit cities far from the ground fighting.

In a report published in September 2026, the UN's Independent International Fact-Finding Mission for Sudan examined the role of foreign weapons supplies in prolonging the war, and noted significant advances in both sides' military capabilities, including drones.

The report said weapons acquired from abroad had allowed the warring parties to expand air operations and strike targets at long range. The mission documented attacks on hospitals, markets and other civilian sites, warning that the use of such weapons in densely populated areas raises the risk of serious violations of international humanitarian law.

Bayraktar deals

An investigation by the Washington Post previously reported that the army had obtained Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones as part of an arms deal worth at least $120m.

According to the investigation, Turkish firm Baykar supplied the army with drones and munitions, with some deliveries made using sanctioned cargo aircraft. The report also referred to offers to grant Turkish companies rights to strategic mines and ports in exchange for military co-operation.

War crimes allegations

Human Rights Watch has accused the Sudanese armed forces of using unguided air-dropped bombs in attacks on residential and commercial areas of Nyala in February 2025.

In a report published that June, the group documented air strikes that killed and injured civilians and damaged homes and businesses. It said the nature of the weapons, and their inability to distinguish accurately between military and civilian targets, made the attacks indiscriminate and possibly war crimes.

Islamist fighters and Sudan's future

The fighting in Blue Nile comes as armed groups linked to Sudan's Islamist movement continue to fight alongside the army.

The movement's influence within the military and security services dates back to the rule of Omar al-Bashir, who took power in 1989 and was overthrown in 2019.

The most prominent of these groups is the al-Baraa Bin Malik Brigade, which has played a significant role in the war and drawn US attention because of its political and military ties. The US Treasury imposed sanctions on the brigade in September 2025, citing its links to Islamist currents and Iranian influence in Sudan.

The involvement of such groups gives the conflict a political dimension that goes beyond control of cities and strategic sites, extending to the struggle over the future of the state and the place of forces linked to the former regime within its institutions.

Tasis, for its part, says its political project aims to rebuild the Sudanese state on the basis of justice and equality and to end the dominance of the forces that have ruled the country for decades.