Fire Engulfs Tent Outside MetLife Stadium After Jets' Loss to Bills as Black Smoke Billows Over Meadowlands

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — A fire destroyed an unoccupied tent outside MetLife Stadium on Sunday evening, less than two hours after the New York Jets lost to the Buffalo Bills. Thick black smoke could be seen for miles across the Meadowlands.

No one was injured, and the cause is under investigation, New Jersey State Police said.

Flames Near the AMEX Gate

The fire broke out in a post-game tent next to Lot A, near the stadium's AMEX gate on its east side.

"Troopers responded to a report of smoke at approximately 5:51 p.m. outside the stadium adjacent to Lot A, next to the AMEX gate in the post game tent," state police said in a statement.

"Upon arrival, troopers observed visible flames. At the time of the fire, the tent was unoccupied," the statement said.

NBC News described it as a two-alarm fire. Video shared on social media showed a tall column of flames and heavy black smoke rising over the stadium complex, with smoke drifting into the parking lots and toward the mostly empty seating bowl.

Firefighters Contain the Blaze

Firefighters from the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority and the Moonachie and Carlstadt fire departments put out the fire.

Authorities said no other structures were damaged. According to local reports, the tent itself was destroyed.

ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini, who was among those posting photos and videos of the scene, said the situation was resolved around 6:15 p.m.

The fire appeared to be near the Meadowlands Sports Complex rail station, which serves fans traveling to and from games by train. NJ Transit did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

After a Lopsided Loss

The fire came after the Bills beat the Jets 31-12. The game ended around 4:15 p.m., and most fans had left the stadium grounds when the flames broke out.

Videos of the burning tent spread quickly on social media. Some fans joked about the Jets' struggles, while others shared images of the dramatic smoke.

Stadium Defers to State Police

When asked for comment, a MetLife Stadium spokesperson referred reporters to the state police report.

Officials have not said what the tent was used for after games or what might have started the fire. The investigation is continuing.

A Major Venue

MetLife Stadium, home to both the Jets and the New York Giants, is one of the largest stadiums in the NFL. It also hosts major concerts and international soccer matches, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup final earlier this year.

The stadium is part of the Meadowlands Sports Complex, which includes large parking lots, event spaces and temporary structures such as the tents set up for game-day activities.

Large crowds pass through the area on game days, and the timing of Sunday's fire, after most spectators had gone, likely helped prevent injuries.

Officials have not said whether the fire will affect upcoming events at the stadium.