Iranian authorities have flogged pop singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four members of her concert team over a performance streamed online in which she sang without a hijab. Rights groups and opponents of Iran's government condemned the punishment.

Iran flogged Ahmadi and four members of her concert team on Monday over a December 2024 performance near Qom in which she sang without a hijab, according to her lawyer. Lawyer Mostafa Nili told the Emtedad news channel that the Qom prosecutor's office enforcement team carried out the sentence against Ahmadi in the early hours of Monday.

Ahmadi, 29, received 74 lashes at the prosecutor's office in Qom, despite legal appeals and attempts to stop the punishment.

Musicians also punished

The singer was not the only one punished. Band members Sohail Faghih-Nasiri, Amin Taheri and Amirali Pirnia, and concert organizer Mohsen Lashkari, were flogged the same day, Nili said.

The sentences covered more people than those flogged Monday. A criminal court in Qom province sentenced nine concert team members to 74 lashes each. The nine also face a two-year ban on leaving the country and a two-year ban on artistic activity.

Ahmadi's lawyers said they tried to stop the punishment. They told the BBC they had tried to overturn the verdict, reduce the punishment or delay it, without success, and one said the enforcement department insisted it be carried out immediately.

The concert

The case stems from a performance that drew wide attention online. Ahmadi performed at a historic caravanserai near Qom on the evening of Dec. 11, 2024, without a hijab and with no audience present. The concert was broadcast live on YouTube and drew around 3 million views in the following days.

Her outfit was central to the case. Ahmadi wore a black dress that exposed her neck and arms, with her hair uncovered. The judiciary sealed the Deyr Gachin Caravanserai, the historic venue where the concert took place.

Ahmadi described her goals on the concert's YouTube page. "I am Parastoo, a girl who wants to sing for the people she loves," she wrote.

Charges

The court did not cite the hijab directly. The Qom criminal court charged the group with "offending public decency by producing and disseminating vulgar and immoral content online." The verdict did not mention her lack of a hijab, but Iranian media said at the start of the investigation that she had failed to meet "legal and religious standards." The group's appeal was rejected in September.

Iranian law sets heavy penalties for women who violate dress rules. Although criminal law does not explicitly ban women's singing, female performers typically face charges such as encouraging corruption and prostitution, failing to observe hijab, or offending public decency. Appearing in public without a hijab is punishable by 10 days to two months in prison, up to 74 lashes, or a fine. Under Islamic Republic law, women are barred from singing in public where men are present.

Reactions

Rights advocates were quick to condemn the flogging. Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of the Norway-based group Iran Human Rights, wrote on X: "She sang. The Islamic Republic responded with lashes."

Bahar Ghandehari of the U.S.-based Center for Human Rights in Iran called the flogging a "flagrant violation" of Ahmadi's fundamental rights. The office of exiled opposition figure Reza Pahlavi said the punishment showed the government was "terrified" of women's voices.

Amnesty International had warned against the sentence. In June, it called for the sentences to be quashed, describing flogging as "a cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment." Amnesty also urged Tehran to abolish compulsory veiling and corporal punishment and to end the criminalization of freedom of expression.

Iranian authorities did not publicly comment on the flogging beyond the court's earlier ruling.

History of activism

Ahmadi has clashed with authorities before. During the 2022 Woman, Life, Freedom protests, she performed a protest song. After it spread online, security forces searched her home and ordered her to report to the security prosecutor's office in Tehran.

Broader crackdown

The punishment comes amid a wider tightening in Iran. It follows mass protests earlier this year and a war with Israel and the United States, and Iran has expanded harsh punishments against critics and protesters, including the death penalty.

Defiance of the dress code has persisted. Women have continued to challenge it since the 2022 protests that followed Mahsa Amini's death in morality police custody, and authorities have responded with periodic arrests and crackdowns.

Critics have pointed to apparent double standards. Euronews contrasted the sentences with images of unveiled women at pro-government rallies during the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran in 2026, and with a performance by Lebanese singer Julia Boutros at a pro-government gathering in Tehran, where she also did not wear a hijab.

Ahmadi and her team remain barred from performing or leaving Iran for two years.