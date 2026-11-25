Shares of Amentum Holdings rose nearly 9% on Tuesday after the government services contractor's quarterly profit beat Wall Street estimates and it announced its first share repurchase program.

Amentum shares were up $1.85, or 8.97%, at $22.47 in early trading, giving the company a market value of about $5 billion. Volume topped 2.6 million shares, above the three-month average of about 1.8 million.

Profit beats, revenue misses

The results were mixed. Amentum reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.71, beating analyst estimates of $0.66, while revenue of $3.62 billion fell short of the $3.7 billion consensus.

The revenue decline had a calendar explanation. Fourth-quarter revenue fell 8% year over year. A 9% impact from an extra week in the prior-year quarter was partly offset by new contract ramps. Notable fourth-quarter contract wins included an $800 million NGA award and a $700 million U.S. Navy contract.

Full-year results

For the fiscal year, profit grew even as sales fell. Revenue was $13.8 billion, down 4% from $14.4 billion in fiscal 2025. Adjusted diluted EPS was $2.51, up 13% from $2.22. Free cash flow was $583 million, up 13% year over year.

The company has also cut debt. Net debt was reduced to $3.1 billion, with net leverage of 2.7 times. Backlog was $48.3 billion as of Oct. 2, 2026, up 2.4% year over year.

CEO cites execution

Chief Executive John Heller pointed to margins and contract wins. "Amentum closed fiscal year 2026 with strong execution, delivering 50 basis points of margin expansion, increasing earnings per share and free cash flow by 13%, securing $17 billion in contract awards, and completing all major integration milestones," he said.

First-ever buyback

The repurchase program was a key part of the investor reaction. The company unveiled its inaugural $500 million share repurchase program. The combination of a profit beat and a capital return milestone proved a powerful catalyst for investors who had been cautiously watching the stock trade near the lower end of its 52-week range.

Guidance a bit light

The outlook for the new year was slightly below expectations. Amentum forecast fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS of $2.50 to $2.70, with a midpoint of $2.60, slightly below the $2.64 analyst consensus. It forecast revenue of $13.8 billion to $14.05 billion, with a midpoint of $13.93 billion, short of the $14.05 billion consensus.

About Amentum

The company is a major federal contractor. Based in Chantilly, Virginia, it provides engineering and technical services for defense, space, intelligence and energy agencies. It was formed through the combination of businesses from AECOM, DynCorp, PAE and Jacobs.

Bull and bear cases

Supporters point to its large backlog, rising cash flow, lower debt and the new buyback, which they say could support the stock after a 31% decline over the past year.

Skeptics note that revenue fell in fiscal 2026 and that next year's guidance came in below consensus. They also point to uncertainty over federal spending priorities, which could affect contract awards.